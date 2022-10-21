The Westmoreland County commissioners allocated nearly $1 million in the county’s coronavirus relief funds to do something that they believe hasn’t been done, certainly not in the state – use county funds for a school district initiative. The funds are being allocated to form an innovative program in the county’s 17 school districts that will offer occupational guidance to its students.
Commissioner Sean Kertes referred to the program as “groundbreaking.”
“I don’t believe any county commissioner board in the past has given money directly to school districts,” said Kertes.
However, Commissioner Gina Cerilli Thrasher pointed out the funds come through the county’s American Rescue Plan Act, and it isn’t customary that the commissioners have an extra million dollars to allocate to a program like this.
The allocation of $949,000 will go to the newly formed Westmoreland Workforce Development Plan, which offers students career guidance and coordinates internships with local businesses.
It will be funded through a portion of the $105 million the county has received in federal pandemic relief funds and coordinated through the Economic Growth Connection, which promotes county development.
According to the commissioners, the workforce shortage is one of the most significant issues facing the county.
Commissioner Doug Chew said a program that helps provide local industry with trained and educated workforce is vital to the county’s future. He particularly likes the internship component to the program.
“The internship is a big selling point for me,” said Chew, who said as a college instructor, he often saw students in his classroom being retrained in their 30s when they finally found the field they wanted to pursue. “The earlier kids can figure out what certain careers are, the better they’ll be able to decide.”
A program like this is needed, said Thrasher, because college isn’t for all students.
“They can start at a young age and get into these companies and decide if they want to stay after they graduate,” she added.
Planning for this type of workforce development program has been ongoing for years, according to Jim Smith, president and chief executive officer at the EGC.
The program features three distinct areas:
• establish classroom work and potential career paths for high school students;
• assist students in acquiring internships with local firms that may or may not roll into full-time employment after they graduate, and
• provide leadership training for school administrators.
While the program will be available for all 17 school districts in the county, it will roll out with a pilot program in five school districts: Burrell, Franklin Regional, Greensburg Salem, Hempfield Area and Jeannette.
The other districts will be eligible to participate in the program as early as the next school year.
The county allocation will fund the program initially for the first two years and will be used to hire staff and provide students with guidance to help them obtain internships. Additional funding will be sought through grants from government entities, partner organizations and foundations, according to Smith.
The program has been developed by superintendents and vetted over a number of years, according to Smith.
“This program is designed to get kids into our businesses,” said Smith.
Not wanting to duplicate efforts, the program will augment efforts already being done from instructors and administrators. In some districts, students receive some training as part of the standard curriculum, but the new program is an expansion of those efforts.
Smith said superintendents are very excited to give all students the same chance at learning what opportunities are out there and deciding their best pathway to success.
Amy Fauth can be reached at lb.amyfauth@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 29.
