The Westmoreland County commissioners allocated nearly $1 million in the county’s coronavirus relief funds to do something that they believe hasn’t been done, certainly not in the state – use county funds for a school district initiative. The funds are being allocated to form an innovative program in the county’s 17 school districts that will offer occupational guidance to its students.

Commissioner Sean Kertes referred to the program as “groundbreaking.”

