The newly seated board of Westmoreland County Commissioners got its first public disagreement out of the way during its first regular meeting of the year Thursday.
At issue for new Republican commissioner Doug Chew was a motion on the agenda to appoint retired Magisterial District Judge Joseph Dalfonso of Monessen to the Westmoreland County Housing Authority.
Chew voted against appointing Dalfonso after his initial attempt to have the item tabled failed, saying he hadn’t been afforded sufficient time to research Dalfonso’s background and qualifications for the volunteer position on the housing authority.
“I haven’t had the opportunity to meet him or even see a curriculum vitae. He hasn’t reached out to me, one of the two majority commissioners,” Chew said, referencing the new Republican majority on the board formed by himself and commissioners chairman Sean Kertes, both of whom took office this week. “(Dalfonso) was a former magistrate, and I’m sure he’s a qualified candidate, but at the very least, both majority commissioners should have the opportunity to meet candidates for boards. Especially boards like the housing authority, which oversees $30 million in state and federal tax dollars. The electorate spoke very clearly on Nov. 5 that they favor a more transparent operation in county government. They don’t want business as usual with these board appointments.”
Cerilli, the lone Democrat on the board and only holdover from the previous board of commissioners following her re-election in November, criticized Chew for not bringing his concerns over the appointment to light when the commissioners met earlier in the week to review the agenda for Thursday’s meeting.
“With all due respect, Commissioner Chew, the agenda session is when you bring up these questions,” Cerilli said, before being interrupted by Chew demanding his motion to table the item be seconded before any further discussion occurred.
After seconding the motion to table, Cerilli continued: “Commissioner Chew, I know that you’re new, however, the agenda session is where we ask questions. This is not the time or the place. You were silent on Tuesday in the agenda session.”
Kertes and Cerilli approved Dalfonso’s appointment to the housing authority for a term running through Dec. 31, 2024.
Following the meeting, Kertes said he had no issue with the appointment, noting the housing authority and its administrators recommended Dalfonso for the vacancy and sought a representative from the southern part of the county for the post replacing outgoing member Debra Wohlin.
“They’ve done the vetting process, the housing authority and boards,” Kertes said. “I’m not putting off picking somebody if they have a recommendation to us. If there’s no recommendation, we can put on whoever we feel, but if these boards have someone they feel knows the industry or knows the business, we’ll take their recommendations.”
Cerilli after the meeting chided Chew’s attempts to bring partisan politics into play.
“Four years ago when I became chairman, I said, ‘There’s not going to be a majority or a minority. There’s three county commissioners working together,’” Cerilli said. “The previous board of three county commissioners worked very, very well together. My hope and my expectation is that we’ll also be working well in the next four years, but that decision is up to Commissioner Chew.”
The commissioners did agree on awarding nearly $365,000 in Westmoreland County Tourism grants to more than 40 organizations and businesses. Funding for the tourism grants is generated by a 5% hotel tax applied to room rates. The county in 2016 increased the hotel tax from 3% and stipulated the additional revenue must be earmarked for tourism-related projects.
The largest tourism grants awarded for 2020 totaled $17,000 each to Fort Ligonier Days; The Palace Theatre; The Westmoreland Museum of American Art; Westmoreland Arts & Heritage Festival Inc.; Westmoreland County Historical Society; Westmoreland Heritage and Latshaw Productions & Marketing Inc.
Fort Ligonier was awarded $14,598.75 and other local tourism grant awards included: $12,750 to the Compass Inn Museum; $8,500 each to the Ligonier Valley and Greater Latrobe-Laurel Valley Regional chambers of commerce, Ramada Ligonier and SpringHill Suites by Marriott Pittsburgh-Latrobe hotels, Champion Lakes Golf Course and the Fred Rogers Center; $7,648.30 to the Downtown Greensburg Project; $7,644.90 to the Stahlstown Flax Scutching Festival; $4,250 each to the Ligonier Country Market and Latrobe Art Center & Café; and $4,143.75 to the Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art.
Tourism grant awardees are required to have a 25% cash match for the grant funds or split their required 25% match evenly between cash and in-kind services or donated materials.
The 2020 Westmoreland County Tourism Grants ceremony at which the grants approved Tuesday will formally be awarded is scheduled for 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 17, at the county courthouse. Last year, nearly $475,000 in tourism grants were awarded, the highest single-year total since the program was initiated in 2003.
During the county salary board’s meeting prior to the commissioners’ meeting Thursday, the board approved a change in the sheriff’s office, eliminating a solicitor position that had a salary of $7,365 per year and creating a new solicitor position with a salary of $25,920 for a maximum of 1,000 hours per year.
Cerilli said the salary board’s move will actually save the county money despite more than tripling the salary for the position because of a change in the distribution of funds from sheriff’s sales. Previously, the sheriff’s solicitor was paid a commission from sheriff’s sale proceeds. Now, that commission has been eliminated, meaning the funds go to the county instead.
Kertes said the sheriff’s solicitor’s commission in 2019 came out to roughly $50,000 in additional payment on top of the $7,365 salary.
In other business of note during the commissioners’ meeting, the commissioners approved:
- External peer review of the external audit function of the Westmoreland County Controller’s Office by Zelenkofskie Axelrod LLC, beginning Feb. 3 and concluding on Feb. 29 at a cost of $9,500;
- Three software maintenance agreements with Hexagon Safety & Infrastructure totaling $216,638.16 on behalf of the public safety department, the largest of the agreements totals $198,912.96 for one year, Feb. 1 through Jan. 31, 2021, for software support for the computer-aided dispatch (CAD) software used by the county’s 911 system;
- An agreement with the Westmoreland County Veterans of the War on Terror Inc. concerning the placement of a monument at the Twin Lakes Park Expansion Area. Any funding for the monument will be the responsibility of the organization;
- Rejecting bids for sheriff’s department uniforms and instead exercising the second of two one-year extensions to the agreement with Galls, LLC for sheriff’s department uniforms;
- Appointing Betty Hammer, Mark Jackson, Barbara Ferrier, Linda Morlacci, Jan Christiansen, Lina Bires, Diane Conway and Lauren Jones to the Westmoreland County Local Arts Grant Advisory Council for one-year terms from Jan. 1 through Dec. 31;
- Appointing Josh Miller to the board of the Coal and Coke Trail Chapter for a term from Jan. 1 through Dec. 31, 2022, to replace Malcolm Sias as the county’s representative;
- Appointing Gordon Shaler to the board of the Five Star Tail Chapter for a term from Jan. 1 through Dec. 31, 2022, also to replace Sias as the county’s representative;
- Appointing Chris Panichella to the board of the Westmoreland Heritage Trail Chapter for a term from Jan. 1 through Dec. 31, 2022, to replace Jeff Richards as the county’s representative;
- Appointing Susan Hois and Donald O’Brien to the Westmoreland Casemanagement and Supports, Inc. board of directors for three-year terms expiring Dec. 31, 2022;
- Appointing Heather Cordial to the Westmoreland County Behavioral Health Advisory Board as the commissioners’ representative;
- Appointing Kertes, Chew and Cerilli to the Southwestern Pennsylvania Commission for four-year terms expiring Dec. 31, 2023;
- Declaring the trustee position on the Westmoreland County Community College board of trustees held by Kala Mologne to be vacant, effective Jan. 9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.