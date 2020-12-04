The Westmoreland County Commissioners are holding extra meetings this month to make sure the county’s pool of $31.5 million in federal coronavirus (COVID-19) relief grant money is completely distributed before the Dec. 31 deadline for using the funds.
The commissioners will meet each Thursday for the first three weeks of December with plans to award COVID grant funding at each meeting.
The commissioners on Thursday amended two grants awarded last week during the round of grant distributions to municipalities, increasing the amounts earmarked for Penn and Washington townships by $21,090.82 and $25,085.64, respectively. The increases bring the awards to those townships up to the maximum limit of $30,000. The commissioners said the increases will cover coronavirus-related costs for the townships’ police departments after initial confusion over whether those costs were eligible under the federal grant program.
“There was an email exchange that was lost in translation, and once we got clarification we learned that police department costs were eligible for reimbursement, so we awarded these municipalities the full grant amount,” commissioners chairman Sean Kertes said.
Last week, the commissioners awarded nearly $810,000 through the Westmoreland CARES Municipal Support Grant Program, with awards capped at $30,000. Among the local recipients receiving $30,000 apiece were Derry Borough, the City of Greensburg, Ligonier Borough, Mount Pleasant Borough, Hempfield Township, Ligonier Township and Unity Township.
The City of Latrobe was awarded $28,424.27, while Salem Township received 14,538.59, Mount Pleasant Township received $2,912.13, Derry Township received $2,041.16 and Laurel Mountain Borough was awarded $744.96.
Commissioners said Thursday they will meet again on each of the next two Thursdays, with plans to distribute a final round of Westmoreland CARES grants to small businesses next week and grants for nonprofit organizations and volunteer fire departments on Dec. 17.
During the first round of Westmoreland CARES grants for small businesses and nonprofits, the commissioners approved distributing $5 million to 260 small businesses and $1.2 million to 77 nonprofits. The commissioners in October also awarded Excela Health a grant of $5 million.
Commissioner Gina Cerilli voted against the $5 million award to Excela, saying after the meeting she took issue with prioritizing a contribution to the health system over keeping the commissioners’ promise of additional $5 million offerings to both small businesses and nonprofits. Instead of making an additional $5 million each available to small businesses and nonprofits, officials set aside $2 million for small businesses, to be handed out next week, and $1 million for nonprofits.
The county has been accepting applications for the grant funds for several weeks. Applications for the nonprofit grant money have not yet reached the total level of funding available, the commissioners said Thursday, with around $300,000 still up for grabs.
The commissioners also said Thursday they plan to award grants of up to $25,000 to volunteer fire departments later this month, with applications still being accepted.
“We are very appreciative of what our fire companies have done. Their funding relies on fundraisers, and because of the pandemic they haven’t been able to have fish fries and other events,” Cerilli said.
The county has 118 volunteer fire departments, which weren’t included in earlier grant awards because of eligibility restrictions regarding specific nonprofit classifications.
In other business of note Thursday, the commissioners approved:
- Accepting a grant of $344,826 from the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime & Delinquency for the 2020-21 Intermediate Punishment Treatment Program for the term July 1, 2020 through June 30, 2021;
- The Title XIX grant agreement with the Pennsylvania Departments of Human Services and Aging in the amount $628,311 for the term July 1, 2020 through June 30, 2023;
- A first amendment to an agreement with East Coast Risk Management approved March 14, 2019 to additionally provide administration of leave under the Emergency Family and Medical Leave Expansion Act, at no additional cost to the County;
- Rescinding approval of HOME Investment Partnerships CHDO Operating Agreement PY 2018 dated Sept. 17, 2020 with Homes Build Hope, Inc. in the amount of $29,710 and approving instead HOME Investment Partnerships CHDO Operating Agreement PY 2018 with Homes Build Hope, Inc. for the same amount to provide operating costs in support of the Mary Street Rental Housing Project in Latrobe;
- A schedule modification and revised completion date for the PennDOT agreement with Markosky Engineering for the Westmoreland County Bridge No. 29 Brewery Bridge project. Construction work is planned to begin in spring 2021 on the roughly $2.5 million replacement of the bridge that carries Ligonier Street over the Loyalhanna Creek near City Brewing Co.’s Latrobe brewery. The modification is for the preliminary design, final design, and right-of-way acquisition phases and extends the completion date an additional 95 days to March 8, 2021, through the bid process and to the anticipated notice to proceed for construction. This extension is necessary due to delays with a federal waterway permit.;
- Reappointing Cary Bohl, Betsy Aiken, Mandy Zalich and Jay Tarara to the Westmoreland County Parks & Recreation Citizens Advisory Board for terms running from Jan 1, 2021 through Dec. 31, 2023;
- Reappointing Malcolm Sias to the Regional Trail Corporation Board, for a second three-year term running from Jan. 1, 2021 through Dec. 31, 2023;
- Reappointing Faye Rosatti to the Westmoreland-Fayette Workforce Investment Board for a four-year term, from Dec. 31, 2020 through Dec. 31, 2024.
