Several Westmoreland County department heads are being rewarded for their hard work in the face of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic with substantial raises in 2021.
The Westmoreland County Commissioners, acting in their roles as members of the county’s salary board, on Thursday approved raises totaling more than $34,000 to the county’s solicitor, chief clerk, public defender and directors of public works and fiscal administration.
The largest pay increase awarded Thursday raises Solicitor Melissa Guiddy’s salary by $11,172 to an annual figure of $94,725. Guiddy is considered a part-time employee, designated at 80% by the county, but put in long hours during the pandemic as the head of the county’s legal department and issuing statements on the county’s behalf regarding coronavirus-related issues.
“They went above and beyond this year. Their job duties increased a lot throughout 2020 with COVID and all we had to deal with,” Commissioner Gina Cerilli said.
“Melissa is here at all hours of the night, on the weekend, and she deserves double the salary she is currently getting. Unfortunately, we are the government, we are taxpayers, so we can’t pay these people what they truly deserve.”
The commissioners also awarded an $8,225 raise to Director of Public Works Greg McCloskey, bringing his salary to $86,894. Director of Fiscal Administration Meghan McCandless was awarded a $4,865 raise that increases her salary to $76,487 for 2021.
Public Defender Wayne McGrew will receive two pay raises totaling $6,458, one at the start of 2021 and another mid-year, to bring his salary to $95,985 on July 1.
Chief Clerk Vera Spina, whose workload expanded amid the pandemic as she oversaw day-to-day scheduling in the commissioners’ office, coordinated the county’s public meetings to provide options for remote participation and spent lengthy portions of commissioners’ meetings reading aloud the dozens of public comments submitted via email by individuals unable to attend in person.
Her salary will go up by $4,158 in 2021 to a new total of $41,523.
“This is our appreciation to them,” Commissioners chairman Sean Kertes said. “These individuals did not take off and receive the Trump (federal unemployment benefit) money, the $600-plus unemployment like many of our other employees have. Everyone came to work and did a phenomenal job of keeping this county going, and this is our appreciation to them and to let them know we thank them for what they’ve done over the last 12 months now. This is our gratitude to them.”
Commissioner Doug Chew said the raises will help bring the pay rates for the positions more in-line with private-sector salaries.
“For me, it was bringing those department heads up to a salary more commensurate with their counterparts in the private sector,” Chew said.
The commissioners also on Thursday during the regular commissioners’ meeting approved paying $27,500 to settle a federal lawsuit against Recorder of Deeds Frank Schiefer.
The lawsuit, filed by former Recorder of Deeds office supervisor Alida Patterson, 34, of Latrobe, alleged that Schiefer, a Republican, fired her on his first day on the job in January over her political support for Democrat and previous Recorder of Deeds Tom Murphy.
Schiefer and Murphy had battled for the Recorder of Deeds position for years, with Murphy holding the post for three terms prior to Schiefer ousting him in the 2011 election for a four-year term. Murphy won back the position in 2015 before Schiefer came out on top in the 2019 election.
The $27,500 settlement approved Thursday marks the second time the county has settled a federal lawsuit filed against Schiefer since he regained office in January. The first came when the commissioners in June agreed to pay $50,000 to settle a lawsuit filed by former Recorder of Deeds staffer Alyssa Nuss, of Greensburg, who also claimed she was fired for political reasons.
In other business of note Thursday, the commissioners approved:
- Appointing Betty Hammer, Mark Jackson, Barbara Ferrier, Linda Morlacci, Linda Bires, Diane Conway and Lauren Jones to the Westmoreland County Local Arts Grant Advisory Council for one-year terms through Dec. 31, 2021;
- A resolution authorizing a subrecipient agreement for $10,150 with the City of Monessen for Westmoreland CARES Municipal Support Grant funds;
- A resolution authorizing a subrecipient agreement for $18,206 with Nicassio Enterprise, Inc. for Westmoreland CARES Small Business Support Grant funds;
- An agreement to participate in the Unemployment Compensation Program of the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania (CCAP) Unemployment Compensation Trust, effective June 30, 2020;
- A memorandum of understanding with the union representing Children’s Bureau employees, concerning hazard pay for employees who work in the field from Dec. 1 until the Westmoreland County Department of Public Safety reports the county’s coronavirus RT-PCR percent positivity drops below 10%;
- An eighth amendment to an agreement with Global Tel*Link (GTL) Corporation to extend the COVID-19 free video visitation program through Jan. 31. Under the program, each inmate receives one free video visit of up to 10 minutes per week, with the county agreeing to pay GTL $0.60 per minute for those video visits.
