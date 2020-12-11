With another statewide shutdown order from Gov. Tom Wolf announced at a news conference Thursday afternoon, the Westmoreland County Commissioners’ decision a few hours earlier to award nearly $2 million in Westmoreland CARES grant funding came at a good time for 130 small businesses based in the county.
“For some of these folks, this is in many ways the only revenue they are really getting this year, so it’s absolutely critical,” Commissioner Doug Chew said.
Wolf ordered restaurants and bars throughout the commonwealth to halt indoor dining completely beginning at 12:01 a.m. Saturday through 8 a.m. Jan. 4, and ordered other businesses like theaters, casinos, gyms and fitness centers to close for the duration of the order, which also calls for a stoppage of all school sports and extracurricular activities. Professional and collegiate sports are allowed to continue without spectators.
Through the CARES grant programs, nonprofit organizations and small businesses with less than 100 employees were eligible to apply for grant awards of up to $25,000, or 25% of calculated losses due to COVID-19, whichever is less.
Under both programs, nonprofits and small businesses must be headquartered in Westmoreland County to qualify.
“Small business owners have truly not bounced back from COVID-19, even though there had been some relaxation on the restrictions,” said Commissioners Chairman Sean Kertes, who participated in the meeting remotely after earlier in the week testing positive for coronavirus. “They still have lost money, they’re still uncertain about what the future’s going to hold for them. This money still helps them and buys them time... This is just to make sure these people have the ability to survive and hold on until more money or funding or resources are available for these small business owners.”
Small businesses that were funded in the first round of Westmoreland CARES awards were eligible to re-apply, but their combined grant awards from both rounds of grant funding were capped at $25,000.
The commissioners are holding extra meetings this month to make sure the county’s pool of $31.5 million in federal coronavirus (COVID-19) relief grant money is completely distributed before the Dec. 31 deadline for using the funds.
During the first round of Westmoreland CARES grants for small businesses and nonprofits in September and October, the commissioners approved distributing roughly $5 million to 260 small businesses and $1.2 million to 77 nonprofits.
In November, the commissioners awarded nearly $810,000 through the Westmoreland CARES Municipal Support Grant Program, with awards capped at $30,000. Among the local recipients receiving $30,000 apiece were Derry Borough, the City of Greensburg, Ligonier Borough, Mount Pleasant Borough, Hempfield Township, Ligonier Township and Unity Township.
The City of Latrobe was awarded $28,424.27, while Salem Township received 14,538.59, Mount Pleasant Township received $2,912.13, Derry Township received $2,041.16 and Laurel Mountain Borough was awarded $744.96.
The commissioners in October also awarded Excela Health a grant of $5 million.
Commissioner Gina Cerilli voted against the $5 million award to Excela, saying after that meeting she took issue with prioritizing a contribution to the health system over keeping the commissioners’ promise of additional $5 million offerings to both small businesses and nonprofits. Instead of making an additional $5 million each available to small businesses and nonprofits, officials set aside $2 million for small businesses and and $1 million for nonprofits.
“There were a lot of businesses that applied,” Cerilli said Thursday. “Unfortunately, this was first-come, first-served and it was at the $2-million mark instead of the $5-million mark. There were a lot more businesses that applied that we were not able to fund in round two. If we get more money from the federal government, I will definitely be pushing to continue to award money to small businesses, because a lot of them are not going to be able to keep their doors open.”
The commissioners said earlier this month they also plan to award grants of up to $25,000 to volunteer fire departments later this month, with applications still being accepted.
Grants for nonprofit organizations and volunteer fire departments are expected to be awarded by the commissioners at their next meeting on Dec. 17.
“We are very appreciative of what our fire companies have done. Their funding relies on fundraisers, and because of the pandemic they haven’t been able to have fish fries and other events,” Cerilli said.
The county has 118 volunteer fire departments, which weren’t included in earlier grant awards because of eligibility restrictions regarding specific nonprofit classifications.
The commissioners on Thursday also took action on improving the video conferencing capability at Westmoreland County Prison as the Hempfield Township facility deals with a coronavirus outbreak that has affected more than 100 inmates.
The county’s prison board in late August discussed adding video conferencing rooms at the prison, and on Thursday the commissioners approved an emergency agreement with Laurel Design & Construction Inc. for $38,560 to install two new video conferencing areas, doubling the prison’s video conferencing capacity. In the same motion, the commissioners authorized using COVID-19 County Relief Block Grant funds for the agreement.
The commissioners previously approved spending $11,000 for additional video conferencing equipment at the prison.
The pandemic has highlighted the utility of video conferencing for the county’s judicial system.
In August, the prison conducted an average of 22 video hearings per day, retired warden John Walton.
Westmoreland County Court of Common Pleas President Judge Rita Hathaway directed judges to avoid having defendants transported from the prison to hearings whenever possible, and said all of the county’s judges have the capability to conduct video hearings. Last week, Hathaway ordered that inmates not be transported from the prison for hearings and halted all criminal and civil trials until February.
County officials said as of Thursday, 116 inmates and multiple staff members at the prison had tested positive for coronavirus and two housing units at the facility were on lockdown as prison officials work to contain the spread of the virus.
In other business of note Thursday, the commissioners approved:
- Amending agreements with South Greensburg and Southwest Greensburg boroughs, increasing the municipalities’ grant awards under the Westmoreland CARES Municipal Support Grant Program to the maximum award of $30,000;
- Appointing Matthew Schmizzi to the Redevelopment Authority of the County of Westmoreland (RACW) for a term running through Aug. 1, 2025, and to the Westmoreland County Land Bank for the same term;
- Reappointing Bruce Corna to the Westmoreland County Industrial Development Authority for a five-year term expiring Nov. 30, 2025;
