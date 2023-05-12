For many, summer fun is synonymous with summer concerts, festivals and art installations. Thanks to the county’s local arts grant program, approved by county commissioners Monday, the public will enjoy a fun summer of performing and visual arts throughout the county.

The county awards totaled $20,000. Out of 25 applications received totaling $43,879.66, only five applicants were not recommended for funding for a variety of reasons, including not meeting the proper criteria.

Amy Fauth can be reached at lb.amyfauth@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 29.

