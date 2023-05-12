For many, summer fun is synonymous with summer concerts, festivals and art installations. Thanks to the county’s local arts grant program, approved by county commissioners Monday, the public will enjoy a fun summer of performing and visual arts throughout the county.
The county awards totaled $20,000. Out of 25 applications received totaling $43,879.66, only five applicants were not recommended for funding for a variety of reasons, including not meeting the proper criteria.
Primary consideration for funding was given to two main factors: potential benefits to Westmoreland County residents and the quality of the grant proposal. The grants were offered by the Westmoreland County Bureau of Parks and Recreation.
In the performing arts category, funding was awarded to a variety of concerts, musical performances and performing arts festivals, including local events, like the Westmoreland Arts and Heritage Festival for performing arts at the event ($2,000), Greater Latrobe Parks and Recreation Concerts in the Park Series ($500), Derry Area School District Foundation Summer Concert Series ($860), the Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce Sunday Evening Band Concerts ($1,000), Salem Township Recreation Board’s Summer Family Fun Night band ($600), Lincoln Highway Heritage Corridor Lincoln Highway Suppermarket musicians ($1,300) and Derry Railroad Days bands ($500).
In addition, an $1,800 grant was awarded to the Westmoreland County Federated Library System to bring Barbershop Quartet Performances to 18 libraries.
- Scottdale Borough Concert in the Park Series, $1,500;
- Municipality of Murrysville, “Tuesdays at Townsend” Concert Series, $1,200;
- Borough of Irwin Civics Association Summer Concert Series, $1,000;
- Penn Township bands at Fall Festival, $2,000;
- North Belle Vernon Recreation Commission, bands at Polka Fest, $500;
- Trafford Community Public Library, Magician Steve Haberman, $100;
- Export Historical Society, Performing Arts at Ethnic Festival, $2,000;
- Hempfield Township Parks and Recreation, free summer concert, $240;
- Westmoreland Performing Arts, “Books Come Alive” performances, $200;
Under visual arts, a grant of $1,500 was approved for the Regional Trail Corporation and Five Star Trail Chapter for a tunnel mural along the trail and $700 to the Scottdale Community Civic and Industrial Association for an outdoor mural at the train station.
The Westmoreland Museum of American Art was also awarded a $500 grant for Sunday Fun Day: Industrial History and Art event.
The county is applying for funding with PennDOT’s Automated Red Light Enforcement program for upgrades for four intersections, including two in the Latrobe area.
The county commissioners authorized the application at their meeting Thursday for upgrades to the intersections of Route 30 and Marguerite/Village roads and Route 981 and Monastery Drive in the Latrobe area, along with Route 119 and South. Grande Boulevard in South Greensburg and Mount Pleasant Road and Finoli Drive near the University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg in Hempfield Township.
The funding request was for $386,400 for a three-year term commencing the date of the ARLE reimbursement agreement execution if awarded. Final approval would also be subject to the county solicitor’s review.
ARLE Systems in Pennsylvania are primarily to improve safety at signalized intersections by providing automatic enforcement at locations where red light running has been noted to be an issue. According to PennDOT, ARLE is a tool that helps improve safety by delivering automated enforcement that would otherwise be done by a police officer. By implementing ARLE, it allows police departments to focus their resources on serious crimes while the ARLE system monitors dangerous red-light running intersections 24/7.
Amy Fauth can be reached at lb.amyfauth@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 29.
