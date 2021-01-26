The Westmoreland County Commissioners held a special meeting Monday to award more than $400,000 in funding to volunteer fire departments and emergency medical services providers.
The commissioners approved awarding $60,000 — $15,000 each — to four EMS providers through the Westmoreland CARES EMS Support Grant Program.
The providers that received funding included Oklahoma EMS, Vandergrift EMS, Rescue 14 EMS Inc. and Mount Pleasant Township Volunteer Fire Company No. 1 of Kecksburg.
The commissioners also awarded $343,592.93 to 16 fire departments through the Westmoreland CARES Fire Department Support Grant Program.
The money awarded Monday to EMS agencies and fire departments comes from the county’s general fund, the commissioners said. In December, the commissioners awarded federal coronavirus (COVID-19) relief funds to volunteer fire departments and EMS providers, but restrictions on the federal money prevented the county from awarding it directly to others.
The commissioners explained previously that only fire departments and EMS providers with the 501©(3) designation were eligible to receive the federal funding — $481,237.89 to 24 volunteer fire departments and $134,063.77 to 10 EMS providers.
Because the federal restrictions left out many county emergency response agencies, the commissioners last month vowed to make the funding awarded Monday available.
Fire departments could receive up to $25,000 through the Westmoreland CARES Fire Department Support Grant Program, and EMS providers up to $15,000 from the Westmoreland CARES EMS Support Grant Program.
