The Westmoreland County Commissioners on Tuesday held a special meeting to award the last of the county’s pool of $31.5 million in federal coronavirus (COVID-19) stimulus funding to local emergency response agencies.
The commissioners authorized creating two new Westmoreland CARES grant programs — one for fire departments and another for emergency medical services (EMS) agencies — to distribute more than $615,000 in grant funding.
Through the new grant programs, the commissioners awarded $481,237.89 to 24 volunteer fire departments and $134,063.77 to 10 EMS providers that were eligible for the federal funds by virtue of their status as 501©(3) nonprofits. The commissioners explained previously that only fire departments and EMS providers with the 501©(3) designation were eligible because of stipulations on the federal CARES Act funds the county was awarded.
Fire departments could receive up to $25,000 through the Westmoreland CARES Fire Department Support Grant Program, and EMS providers up to $15,000 from the Westmoreland CARES EMS Support Grant Program.
Other Westmoreland County emergency response agencies aren’t being excluded from receiving funding, however. The commissioners said following Tuesday’s special meeting they plan to award funds directly from the county’s general fund in January to other fire departments and EMS agencies that didn’t qualify for the federal funding.
Many of those agencies weren’t eligible for the Westmoreland CARES funding because they carry nonprofit designations other than 501©(3), the commissioners said.
With Tuesday’s grant awards, the county closed out its $31.5 million in federal CARES Act funding, which had to be used by Dec. 31.
Much of the $31.5 million was used by the county to cover its own costs associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Director of Fiscal Administration Meghan McCandless. The county used more than $12.2 million from the pool of federal money to offset salaries of county employees who worked on the front lines of the pandemic, including additional hazard pay for employees of certain departments exposed to higher coronavirus risks. The county also used around $2.8 million for personal protective equipment (PPE) and other supplies, $1.3 million for technology and computer upgrades to facilitate remote work and $134,000 to expand the range of wireless internet service at 22 of the county’s 25 public libraries.
The commissioners also awarded more than $6.4 million to Westmoreland County small businesses through two rounds of Westmoreland CARES Small Business Support Grant funding and about $1.8 million to county-based nonprofits, while local municipalities received about $906,000. The county also allotted up to $200,000 from the federal grant total to pay Zelenkofske Axelrod LLC for its assistance in navigating eligible expenditures for the COVID-19-related grant funding.
“From my standpoint, I think we tried to help our small businesses just be able to get through 2020, and as we see now for 2021, more help is on the way from the federal government,” Commissioners chairman Sean Kertes said Tuesday.
“The nonprofits, these organizations are out there helping the community and people that need it... We gave them money so our constituents and residents of Westmoreland County have the ability to get the help they need,” Kertes added. “For the EMS and fire departments, this is the money they weren’t able to come up with because of fundraising losses, and they do so much for the community, it’s just a way of helping them out.”
“It was a top priority for us to help these small businesses and nonprofits,” Commissioner Gina Cerilli said. “A lot of small businesses unfortunately did have to close their doors in 2020, but every little bit helps. Hopefully going into 2021 we’ll continue getting (federal) CARES dollars and we can continue to help our communities the best we can.”
In a split vote in October, commissioners Kertes and Doug Chew approved giving $5 million from the county’s federal stimulus money to Excela Health. Cerilli opposed the motion, saying afterwards she wanted the county to make that money available first to small businesses and nonprofits before awarding it to the health system.
Kertes and Chew touted Excela’s work assisting the county throughout the pandemic, as well as its status as the county’s top employer in backing the grant award.
While the commissioners awarded funding to fire departments and EMS agencies, they also approved reducing the amount previously awarded to Victoria House Personal Care Homes Inc. through the Westmoreland CARES Small Business Support Grant Program to $3,091 and rescinding another small business support grant through the program entirely after the business owner notified the county they would not be able to comply with the grant’s terms.
In other business, the commissioners formally accepted $3.4 million in Lead Based Paint Hazard Reduction Grant funding through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. County officials announced in November that the county had been awarded the grant funds.
The two-fold program will use $3 million of that total to address lead hazards in 142 units through the Lead Hazard Reduction Grant. The additional $400,000 — which was provided through a Healthy Homes Supplemental Grant — will address issues such as mold and other household allergens/safety hazards in 80 units within the county over a three-year period.
