With Westmoreland County moving into the green phase of Gov. Tom Wolf’s COVID-19 reopening protocol, visitors and employees won’t need to have their temperatures checked before entering the Westmoreland County Courthouse starting Monday.
The Westmoreland County Commissioners on Thursday extended agreements with Amerisafe Group for temperature screening at the courthouse only through today, June 5, and at the Westmoreland County Department of Public Safety through Sunday, June 7. After those dates, the county will only reinstitute temperature checks in the event an employee tests positive for the novel coronavirus.
“We’ve talked with other counties close to us and some of them never did (temperature checks) and some are also getting rid of them,” commissioners chairman Sean Kertes said.
The commissioners initially approved an agreement with Amerisafe in early April to screen public safety employees for coronavirus symptoms as they reported for work, and later expanded the program to include screenings for courthouse employees and visitors.
Under the agreement, Amerisafe provided trained professionals to serve as employee screeners during the COVID-19 pandemic at a rate of $60 per hour ($90 per hour for overtime), plus the cost of all personal protective equipment and digital thermometers. In-house staff at the Westmoreland County Prison, the county’s juvenile detention center and the county-owned nursing home, Westmoreland Manor, have been screening employees at those facilities.
The commissioners also approved a pair of policies Thursday regarding how the county will handle potential future positive COVID-19 tests among county employees.
A positive COVID-19 test result from an employee working in-person would also trigger a reinstitution of temperature checks for all those entering the building for 14 days .
Employees will be required to alert the county’s human resources department if they develop COVID-19 symptoms or if they have been tested for the virus, whether they’ve received test results or not.
If the employee has been working from home and is able to continue telework, they’ll be required to continue doing so in self-quarantine for at least 14 days. If an employee is hospitalized for COVID-19, they’ll be required to wait an additional 14 days after being discharged before returning to work in-person, but can work from home during the self-quarantine period.
If an employee working on-site at a county facility develops symptoms or is tested for coronavirus, maintenance staff will disinfect the employees desk, phone, computer equipment and any nearby office equipment. If an employee who tests positive for COVID-19 reported to work in-person within 7 days before testing positive, the entire office/department where the employee worked will be closed immediately for 24 hours. After the first 24 hours, maintenance staff will disinfect the entire office/department, which will remain closed to anyone except the staff disinfecting the area for an additional 24 hours.
Westmoreland County Human Resources Director Amanda Bernard said the county would also notify any employees who had direct contact with an employee who tested positive — “anyone who was within six feet of the positive person for 15 or more minutes.” Those who were in direct contact would also be required to telework for at least 14 days if possible or be put on leave for 14 days if unable to work remotely.
The county is continuing to encourage departments to have employees who are able to work remotely continue to do so.
“Durin the green phase, we will continue to have telework in place wherever feasible,” Bernard said. “We are continuing to bring back employees based on operational needs in phases.”
Bernard said 475 employees were initially furloughed. Of those, 212 have returned to work — either in-person or working remotely — while 263 remained furloughed as of Thursday.
“Staff will continue to return gradually as operations increase and safety measures such as the installation of shields is completed,” she said.
More county employees are expected to return to work on June 8 and 15, she added. Staff start times have also been staggered to ease the flow of employees entering the courthouse at one time.
In other business of note, the commissioners approved:
- Submitting a grant application to the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency seeking $305,315 over the term of Oct. 1, 2020 through Sept. 30, 2023 for the Emergency Response Project;
- Accepting a quote from Dell Manufacturing for computer hardware (laptops, tablets and desktops) for Area Agency on Aging, Behavioral Health & Developmental Services, Children’s Bureau and Juvenile Probation for a total of $98,718.59;
- Accepting a quote from Link Computer Corporation for hardware and maintenance support for IT infrastructure for $132,612.24;
- Accepting a quote from Dell Manufacturing for computer-aided dispatch (CAD) upgrades for the Westmoreland County Department of Public Safety;
- An amended reimbursement agreement for the Westmoreland County Brewery Bridge project on Ligonier Street in Latrobe, authorizing the construction phase of the design and supplementing the utility and right-of-way phases. Construction work is planned to begin in spring 2021 on the roughly $2.5 million replacement of the bridge that carries Ligonier Street over the Loyalhanna Creek near City Brewing Co.’s Latrobe brewery. Of the project cost, 80% is covered through federal funding and the remaining 20% through Westmoreland County Act 13 funds;
- A resolution approving a revised Integrated Water Resources Plan (IWRP) for the county following comments from the Department of Environmental Protection. The IWRP is intended to advance four goals: To advance sustainable water resources, encourage partnerships, provide accessible information and help meet regulatory mandates for water resources;
- Appointing commissioner Doug Chew to the Westmoreland County Land Trust Board of Directors for a term expiring Dec. 31, 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.