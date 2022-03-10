After engineers found deteriorating structural beams in the parking garage below the Westmoreland County Courthouse in January, the need for urgent repairs became clear.
Commissioners approved what is expected to be an emergency, six-month project that could cost $7 million in order to repair the parking structure, which reportedly is in no imminent threat of collapse.
During the project, the courthouse will open a formerly shuttered entrance on Main Street to the rotunda section of the building. In addition, two other doors on each side of Pennsylvania Avenue will remain open to employees and visitors.
Carl Walker Construction Inc. was hired to do the repairs. The firm is expected to dig down about 35 feet to access the parking structure through Courtyard Square, where new support beams will be installed and other repairs made to restore the two-level garage, according to officials.
Damage was initially identified in 2019 when concrete sections over the upper parking level fell to the ground. The repairs cost $70,000 and monitoring of the garage’s structure continued. Monitoring found that rust, scaling and other signs of deterioration have since appeared, but no urgency of collapse.
Work was set to begin on Wednesday.
Courtyard Square is often used as a gathering spot for protests and demonstrations, in addition to recreation. As part of the project, the courtyard will be reconfigured, but final designs haven’t been confirmed.
The garage will remain closed during the construction. On Tuesday, the commissioners also agreed to lease 182 parking spots throughout Greensburg for those displaced employees and officials. It will cost $10,500 monthly to lease 148 parking spots in four Greensburg-owned lots and another 34 spots in a private lot on Otterman Street.
Parking options for jurors and other visitors have yet to be announced.
The county will use a portion of the $105 million it received in coronavirus relief funds to pay for the garage repairs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.