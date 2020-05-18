The Westmoreland County Commissioners were split Thursday on renewing the county’s insurance coverage through The Pennsylvania Counties Risk Pool (PCoRP), ultimately approving an extension of the coverage at a cost of more than $500,000 by a 2-1 vote.
Commissioners Sean Kertes and Gina Cerilli approved renewing the PCoRP coverage at an annual premium of $514,889 while their colleague Doug Chew opposed the motion.
“The big deal with PCoRP is we need to move forward to make sure we have insurance...” Kertes said. “Our insurance coverage comes to an end here in June.”
“With the COVID-19 and people coming back to work and all the other general liability problems that could arise, that’s why I voted to continue this coverage,” Kertes added.
Chew responded to email requests for comment Thursday regarding his vote, but had not provided comment as of press time Monday.
“PCoRP for the past few years has been the best bang for the buck for the county,” Cerilli told The Bulletin. “... I personally would like to see more competition, and I was interested in other companies. We have interviewed them over the years, however, when it comes down to the products that they offer for this package and the prices, other firms can’t compete with PCoRP.”
The Pennsylvania Counties Risk Pool was created by the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania (CCAP) in 1987. According to the CCAP website, 57 Pennsylvania counties and county-related entities use PCoRP for insurance.
Kertes said the county’s insurance broker solicited bids for the insurance products covered under the PCoRP coverage — general liability, employee benefits liability, law enforcement liability, auto liability, public officials liability, privacy and security liability, property coverage, equipment breakdown and crime coverage — but received no response.
“Next year, I want to have this re-bid out,” Kertes said. “Hopefully we get some new bids and people will meet the criteria threshold and we’ll find someone new. This was not because PCoRP is our friend or we want to do this. It’s because we need to make sure we have this done in a timely fashion to make sure we have our county covered with insurance.”
Following Thursday’s meeting, the commissioners looked forward to Westmoreland County’s move into the “yellow phase” of Gov. Tom Wolf’s three-tiered economic reopening plan.
The commissioners met with department heads Thursday in preparation for the lifting of restrictions.
“The courts are going to be starting up, most likely in June, so any departments that are court-related — Prothonotary, Clerk of Courts — they will be bringing back employees,” Cerilli said. “They’re not going to bring back all their employees all at once, but we’re going to start with court-related department first.”
Kertes said the commissioners have been hearing from business owners and county residents pushing for an easing off of the coronavirus-related restrictions for some time.
“We’re working with our state delegation to make sure we do our best to help this county expedite to green,” Kertes said. “For the courthouse, we’re taking precautions with Plexiglass, gloves, masks for the offices that deal with the general public. We’re starting off with the courts, then the row offices and then we’ll go to the commissioner-based offices.”
In other business of note, the commissioners approved:
- Letters of engagement with Zelenkofske Axelrod LLC for external audit services for the year ended Dec. 31, 2019 for the county’s annual auditat a cost not to exceed $185,815, including expenses; for the County of Westmoreland Employees’ Retirement Fund at a cost not to exceed $16,200, including expenses, and for the Children & Youth Audit at a cost not to exceed $7,595 including expenses;
- Amendments to the professional services agreement with Amerisafe Group, extending the agreement for COVID-19 screening at the Westmoreland County Department of Public Safety and the Wesmtoreland County Courthouse through May 31;
- A resolution authorizing requesting Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act grant funds totaling $195,200.84 from the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2020 and $167,270.12 from the CARES Act, along with associated grant agreements with the Pennsylvania Department of State for the grants;
- A grant application to the Department of Justice, Office of Justice Programs, Bureau of Justice Assistance seeking funding through the Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding Program to cover county costs associated with the county’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.