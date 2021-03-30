Construction traffic in Latrobe is about to get trickier as the Westmoreland County Commissioners during a special meeting Monday approved awarding the bid for construction work on the Brewery Bridge replacement project.
The commissioners approved entering into a contract with Carnegie-based Beech Construction, Inc. to replace the bridge that carries Lincoln Avenue over the Loyalhanna Creek near City Brewing Company brewery in Latrobe.
The roughly 175-foot span was initially constructed in 1935, according to project plans, and the bridge’s superstructure was reconstructed in 1974.
Beech Construction submitted a low bid of $2,444,239.98 for the project. The county received eight bids meeting specifications, ranging from Beech Construction’s low bid to a high bid of $2,947,456.16.
According to the commissioners’ meeting agenda, 80% of the project’s cost will be paid through federal funds, with the remainder coming from local Act 13 money.
Westmoreland County Public Works director Greg McCloskey said construction work on the bridge project is on track to begin sometime in April.
The bridge replacement is scheduled to be completed before the end of the year, according to McCloskey.
During construction, a single northbound lane will remain open for vehicle and pedestrian traffic while southbound traffic will be detoured on a roughly two-mile route using West Second Avenue, Garfield Road, Unity Street, Lloyd Avenue and Main Street, according to county plans.
In other business Monday, the commissioners amended an agenda item from the March 18 meeting regarding mail-in ballot costs. The commissioners at the March 18 meeting approved awarding a bid for the printing and distribution of mail-in ballots to Claysburg-based NPC, Inc.
The original meeting agenda indicated the county would pay NPC $1.11 to $1.15 per ballot, plus postage, depending on the number of ballots needed, and an additional 25 cents per ballot sheet if a two-sided ballot is required.
The amendment approved Monday includes NPC’s rates for larger ballots, if needed.
Should the county require the larger ballots, the per-ballot cost would increase to $1.14 to $1.18, depending on the number of ballots needed, and two-sided ballots on the larger paper would carry a cost of an additional $0.28 each.
In other business Monday, the commissioners voted to reject all bids for roofing work at the county’s 911 complex and authorized for project specifications to be revised and re-advertised.
