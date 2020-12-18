The Westmoreland County Commissioners on Thursday unanimously approved a 2021 budget that holds the line on taxes thanks in part to federal coronavirus (COVID-19) relief funding, savings from employee furloughs early in the pandemic and a plan to take advantage of low interest rates to borrow funds now to cover the county’s pension liability for future years.
The $339,739,067 spending plan keeps property tax rates steady at 21.149 mills a year after the previous board of commissioners issued the county’s first tax increase in 15 years. With the millage rate at 21.49, the average taxpayer pays $440.94 per year in real estate taxes, according to the 2021 budget document. Each mill of taxes generates roughly $4 million in revenue for the county.
“Our goal this year was obviously with unemployment being so high and people being sick with COVID is making sure we did not have a tax increase in 2020,” Commissioners chairman Sean Kertes said.
“We’re just trying to alleviate the burden off of the taxpayer as much as possible, and that’s what we accomplished as a core group here.”
“This budget demonstrates the Commissioners’ ongoing efforts to increase efficiencies and reduce costs for the citizens of Westmoreland County responsibly,” county director of financial administration Meghan McCandless wrote in the budget document. “The 2021 adopted budget is a balanced budget with the use of some fund balance reserves.”
The adopted budget offset a $5.8 million shortfall between projected revenues and expenses by using the county’s unassigned fund balance, leaving roughly $8 million remaining in the unassigned fund balance at year end 2021 according to the budget document, available in its entirety on the county’s website, www.co.westmoreland.pa.us.
In the initial budget proposal, McCandless, indicated the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic caused major variations in the 2020 budget’s year-end figures compared to the original spending plan, and the uncertainty of the pandemic continued to pose a challenge in crafting the 2021 budget.
The county was able to use federal coronavirus relief funding to offset around $9 million in pandemic-related personnel costs that would normally come from the general fund, the commissioners said. Employee furloughs in April reduced the county’s expenses by about $2 million, according to McCandless.
By borrowing around $140 million through a pension obligation bond to cover future government payments to the county’s pension fund, the county is projected to save roughly $3.5 million in 2021, according to the adopted budget document. The county paid $12.7 million into the pension fund in 2020, with a payment of $14.4 million projected for 2021.
“In any other year, I probably would not have been in favor of this because it’s just pushing it down the road to future years,” Commissioner Gina Cerilli said of the bond. “However, (with) the challenges of 2020 for our constituents, we had to do everything possible to not have a tax increase.”
The commissioners on Thursday also awarded more than $618,548.34 through the Westmoreland CARES Nonprofit Support Grant to 64 county-based agencies. Grant recipients could be awarded a maximum of $25,000 through the program, and federal restrictions limited eligible organizations.
The county had awarded around $1.2 million to nonprofits in the first round of Westmoreland CARES Nonprofit Support Grant funding, and had allocated $1 million for the second round of awards that were approved Thursday.
Kertes said all eligible nonprofits that applied for funds were awarded grants.
The commissioners earlier this month awarded nearly $2 million to 130 small businesses through the Westmoreland CARES Small Business Support Grant program.
Through the Westmoreland CARES grant programs, nonprofit organizations and small businesses with less than 100 employees were eligible to apply for grant awards of up to $25,000, or 25% of calculated losses due to COVID-19, whichever is less.
Under both programs, nonprofits and small businesses must be headquartered in Westmoreland County to qualify.
Small businesses that were funded in the first round of Westmoreland CARES awards were eligible to re-apply, but their combined grant awards from both rounds of grant funding were capped at $25,000.
The commissioners held extra meetings this month to make sure the county’s pool of $31.5 million in federal coronavirus (COVID-19) relief grant money is completely distributed before the Dec. 31 deadline for using the funds.
During the first round of Westmoreland CARES grants for small businesses and nonprofits in September and October, the commissioners approved distributing roughly $5 million to 260 small businesses and $1.2 million to 77 nonprofits.
In November, the commissioners awarded nearly $810,000 through the Westmoreland CARES Municipal Support Grant Program, with awards capped at $30,000.
The commissioners have also scheduled a meeting for 10 a.m. on Dec. 22 to award grant funding to local volunteer fire departments and emergency medical services providers, with a tight window for applications.
“We are under a tight timeline,” Cerilli said Thursday. “They will be getting an application today and will have 48 hours to complete it and get it back to us so we can approve it next week.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.