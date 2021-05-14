The Westmoreland County Commissioners on Thursday formally applied for more than $105.3 million in federal Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds, part of the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan approved by Congress in March.
The commissioners said Thursday they’re anticipating the county will receive its first portion of the $105,319,216 in recovery funding as early as next month. The county had anticipated receiving roughly $1.7 million more through the program in preliminary estimates.
The county will likely put some of the federal funding to use to offset costs associated with the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and offer grants to local small businesses and nonprofits. A number of capital projects are also being discussed as the commissioners weigh the federal restrictions regarding eligible uses for Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds money.
“You’ve got to maintain the assets you own. There’s a lot of stuff we have to look at that needs to be either upgraded, changed, moved around or fixed,” Commissioners chairman Sean Kertes said. “There’s a lot of wish lists. There’s possibilities of looking at how other counties have done this. Other counties have bought buildings and moved people out of their courthouses. That would be an option, but that’s not a top priority, that’s just a conversation piece. It’s really making sure this money is handled fiscally responsibly and making sure we’re using it for all the right reasons.”
The federal funds can’t be used to directly reduce taxes or pay into pension funds, according to program guidelines.
“Everyone has wish lists, but $100 million can go very quickly when it comes to capital improvements,” Commissioner Gina Cerilli Thrasher said.
Kertes said the commissioners could look at expanding the county’s 911 center or moving its operations to a new building, updates to the county courthouse and other buildings.
“What other buildings need upgrades while we have this money, obviously within reason,” Kertes said. “These are the things that are going to protect the residents from any form of tax increases. We have this money now, instead of borrowing money and putting ourselves further in the hole, we use this money now to do simple upkeeps for the county courthouse as well as other complexes and assets we own.”
Cerilli Thrasher said Westmoreland Manor, the county-owned nursing home facility in Hempfield Township, could also be a target for capital improvements using the federal funds.
The commissioners said the county’s financial advisors recommended taking a patient approach with the funding when planning capital projects, as restrictions on the permissible uses of the money could loosen over time.
“Right now, the restrictions are pretty finite on what we can do with this money,” Kertes said. “Until the feds come back and open up a lot of these restrictions, the money’s going to be sitting idle. There’s COVID expenditures we can still look at, possibly, and COVID reimbursements... I think the local municipalities are in the same boat as we are, because they’re very restricted on what they can do with this money as well. We’re just hoping for the feds to loosen these restrictions as soon as possible.”
According to the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s announcement of the launch of the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds, recipients can use funds from the program to:
- Support public health expenditures, by — among other uses — funding COVID-19 mitigation efforts, medical expenses, behavioral healthcare, mental health and substance misuse treatment and certain public health and safety personnel responding to the crisis;
- Address negative economic impacts caused by the public health emergency, including by rehiring public sector workers, providing aid to households facing food, housing or other financial insecurity, offering small business assistance, and extending support for industries hardest hit by the crisis
- Aid the communities and populations hardest hit by the crisis, supporting an equitable recovery by addressing not only the immediate harms of the pandemic, but its exacerbation of longstanding public health, economic and educational disparities
- Provide premium pay for essential workers, offering additional support to those who have borne and will bear the greatest health risks because of their service during the pandemic; and,
- Invest in water, sewer, and broadband infrastructure, improving access to clean drinking water, supporting vital wastewater and stormwater infrastructure, and expanding access to broadband internet.
The county was awarded $31.5 million last summer from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, using those funds to distribute grants to local businesses, nonprofits, municipalities and emergency response agencies as well as to cover costs associated with the pandemic like the purchase of personal protective equipment, overtime and hazard pay for essential employees and technology upgrades.
