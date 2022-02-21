Westmoreland County Commissioner Doug Chew will host a Town Hall webinar at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 23, titled “To Telework or Not, That is the Question!”
To register for this virtual event, visit: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_aMfhG0kQTJOZz6HpEPyAxA
“Westmoreland County is running out of space. Between storing records and adjusting to new state and federal demands on human services staffing ratios, we are at the end of our usable space in all buildings. Should we build a new building? Rent space? Buy space? Or, should we consider letting certain groups telework regularly in order to avoid running out of space?” Chew said in his announcement about the webinar.
He added that after his presentation, he will take questions on any topic.
More information about this and future Town Hall events can be found on Chew’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/votechew4you, under “Events.”
