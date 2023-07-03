Westmoreland County Commissioner Gina Cerilli Thrasher has tendered her resignation and will leave office July 31. Her replacement will be decided by the judges from Westmoreland County’s Court of Common Pleas.
Qualified Democrats from Westmoreland County, who were registered by Nov. 5, 2019 – the date Thrasher took office – will have until 4 p.m. July 14 to submit an application.
On July 17, the county’s 11 judges will meet in Courtroom 3 to hear the oral presentations from selected applicants.
Applicants may deliver or mail a resume and a letter of interest to the Office of the Court Administrator, Mezzanine 3, 2 N. Main St., Greensburg, PA 15601. Applications may also be emailed to Courts@co.westmoreland.pa.us. Letters of support or endorsement may also be submitted with the application.
After reviewing the applications, the judges will select applicants from whom they will hear oral presentations July 17.
Questions on either the application or appointment process should be directed to the court administrator at Courts@co.westmoreland.pa.us or by telephone at 724-830-3037 Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The appointment will expire on the first Monday of January 2024, when all three commissioners elected in the Nov. 7 General Election will take office.
The two Democrats nominated during the spring primary were Commissioner Ted Kopas and newcomer Sydney Hovis. They will be running for the seats on the board of commissioners against incumbent Republican commissioners Sean Kertes and Doug Chew.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.