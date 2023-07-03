Latrobe, PA (15650)

Today

Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. High 77F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 67F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.