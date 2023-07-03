Westmoreland County Commissioner Gina Cerilli Thrasher has tendered her resignation and will leave office July 31. Her replacement will be decided by the judges from Westmoreland County’s Court of Common Pleas.

Qualified Democrats from Westmoreland County, who were registered by Nov. 5, 2019 – the date Thrasher took office – will have until 4 p.m. July 14 to submit an application.

