One county commissioner is planning to start a series of virtual “town hall” meetings to allow the public to be more engaged with local government.
Commissioner Douglas Chew made that announcement in a press release stating “our county’s public meetings are in the middle of the day, when a large fraction of the public can’t attend.”
The first of the series is slated for 6:30 p.m. Oct. 7 on the Zoom platform.
Chew also said the day and time of the meetings will shift to allow “residents with any work schedule” to attend.
The format will consist of Chew highlighting one aspect of county government, followed by a discussion session. Guidelines for meetings will be published before the meeting so attendees will know exactly what is expected for a lively and civil discussion.
The topic for the meeting on Oct. 7 is “Why is it important to check your voter registration in 2021?”
Chew is excited for the opportunity to engage with more county residents through the town halls.
“I have a passion for delivering information and helping people understand what is going on,” Chew said.
“I’m looking forward to starting these and meeting my neighbors.”
To register for the Zoom meeting, residents can go to https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_JL2ReJihTqizaJkoABXrug.
