Westmoreland County Commissioner Sean Kertes, along with several county officials, announced Thursday the formation of a private nonprofit organization that aims to provide job and scholarship opportunities to young adults in the area.
The organization, Grow Westmoreland, seeks to partner with “local employers with trade schools and community leaders to provide education and scholarship opportunities for young adults in Westmoreland County aged 18-25 who are interested in careers in the trades and agriculture.”
Kertes will serve as the nonprofit’s vice chairman. Kertes’ chief of staff, Jon Wian, was named chairman of the organization’s six-member board of directors.
“As a Westmoreland County commissioner, one of my most important goals is to promote careers in agriculture and the trades in an effort to create a prosperous local job market that will entice young adults to stay in our county,” Kertes said in a news release announcing the organization’s launch. “There is a large disparity in Westmoreland between the jobs that are available and the jobs that young people are being trained to perform.
“Grow Westmoreland is the perfect vehicle to bridge that gap and realign our young workforce with our available job market. I am honored and excited to be a part of this new initiative.”
According to the release, the county’s 2018 comprehensive plan “identified a large disparity in Westmoreland County between the jobs that are available and those our current labor force is trained to perform. Grow Westmoreland will attempt to bridge this gap between area employers and young adults entering the work force. The primary focus of the program will be to partner employers together with trade schools to create scholarship programs. These programs will provide county employers with skilled labor while simultaneously creating a pathway for the youth of Westmoreland County to seamlessly transition into the local workforce.”
Grow Westmoreland plans to hold fundraisers this year and develop local partnerships with area trade schools and employers, per the release, with the intention of awarding an initial round of scholarships in late 2021 for the following school year.
Aside from Kertes and Wain, the organization’s board of directors includes: Board secretary, attorney Matthew Schimizzi of Schimizzi Law; fundraising chair, Aimee Dempsey, realtor with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices and former president of the Westmoreland Builders Association; treasurer, Jared Squires, county treasurer and owner of Elite Settlement Services; board communication director, Dante DeCario, previously chief of staff to former Commissioner Ted Kopas and currently the county’s assistant director of public works, and union liaison, Denis Mazzoni, a retired business manager and president of the Laborers Local 1451 Union based in Latrobe.
“It is imperative that we take steps to ensure that our young people have the resources and opportunities to be successful in Westmoreland County. I am confident that Grow Westmoreland will be a resource for our community that will provide opportunities for our youth for years to come,” Wian said.
