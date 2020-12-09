Westmoreland County Commissioners chairman Sean Kertes notified other county officials Tuesday that he had tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).
According to a county information release, Kertes and his staff are following isolation recommendations and remaining quarantined, and the county “immediately implemented steps to minimize the impact to our workplace and to keep all employees healthy and safe.”
“Westmoreland County Human Resources department has conducted contact tracing,” according to the news release. “The county has already implemented enhanced cleaning and disinfecting of the Commissioners’ suite and continues to take precautions, including masking and temperature taking at the Courthouse.”
Kertes is the second member of the county’s board of commissioners to test positive for the virus, as Doug Chew previously was diagnosed with the virus.
The positive test within the commissioners’ office comes as other offices in the Westmoreland County Courthouse in Greensburg are also dealing with outbreaks. Clerk of Courts Bryan Kline, who had previously announced his office would require appointments for members of the public, announced on Tuesday he had tested positive for the virus.
Westmoreland County Court of Common Pleas President Judge Rita Hathaway on Tuesday issued an order that all criminal and civil trials in the county will be put on hold until February.
The announcement comes as Westmoreland County is experiencing a seven-day stretch that has three times seen the county record 400 or more new cases in a day and its highest seven-day average.
On Thursday, Westmoreland County added 400 new coronavirus cases, dwarfing the previous mark of 284 new cases set Nov. 28. Cases increased by 412 on Friday and a record 437 new cases on Saturday, according to information on the county website, before tapering off slightly with 285 new cases reported Sunday, 237 new cases Monday and 253 Tuesday. The count’s website indicates there have been 2,207 new COVID-19 cases reported in the past week, an average of more than 315 per day.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, there have now been 11,667 coronavirus cases in Westmoreland County since the first cases were reported here in March.
That figure includes 9,296 confirmed cases and 2,371 probable cases as of Tuesday’s update to the state data. There have been 66,437 negative tests in Westmoreland County.
Contributing to the rising numbers, a second major coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak at Westmoreland County Prison has forced two units at the Hempfield Township facility into lockdown as officials attempt to contain the virus that has spread to more than 100 inmates and around a dozen staff members.
It isn’t believed the outbreak is related to an earlier bout with coronavirus that was confined to a single housing unit and about a dozen staff members in October.
The entire prison went on lockdown Oct. 7 after officials learned of two positive coronavirus test results among correctional officers. Shortly thereafter, 11 correctional officers and 45 inmates, all on the same unit, tested positive. Prison officials kept the affected unit locked down for several weeks and prevented the spread of the virus to the rest of the prison.
Two inmates at the prison tested positive for coronavirus over the summer. In both isolated instances, the individuals who tested positive were new arrivals at the facility who had been isolated in quarantine cells and had no contact with other inmates.
Interim Warden George Lowther on Monday told the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review that two housing units are in lockdown following the recent positive tests, the first of which were confirmed Nov. 25.
“I believe we’ve got it covered. We know where (the virus) is, and it is contained,” Lowther said.
Test results from 19 inmates came back as positive in the initial wave of the outbreak, and cases steadily rose among inmates in the A and C units in the week that followed. As of Monday afternoon, according to Lowther, 109 of the 473 inmates currently housed at the prison had tested positive and 10 prison employees were off work after either testing positive or being in close contact with someone who had been diagnosed with COVID-19.
The majority of the infected inmates have remained in their cells, with 13 receiving care in the prison’s medical unit. Inmates housed in the prison’s other units are still able to use common areas, Lowther said.
“No one has any serious health issues. No one is hospitalized, and our medical personnel is checking on all the inmates,” Lowther said.
On the units were the prison has experienced positive tests, around 60 inmates initially tested negative and will be retested this week.
Coronavirus numbers have also continued to surge statewide, with the state’s total cases reaching 436,614 as of Tuesday’s update. That figure includes 403,298 confirmed cases in the state and 33,316 probable cases. Throughout Pennsylvania, 11,542 people have died of coronavirus, according to the state health department.
Of the state’s coronavirus deaths, 7,005 are associated with long term care facilities, which have been coronavirus hot spots throughout the pandemic.
Statewide, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, there have been 40,541 coronavirus cases among residents and 7,447 cases among staff members at 1,349 long term care facilities.
In Westmoreland County, according to the state health department, 43 long term care facilities have accounted for 1,303 positive COVID-19 cases among residents, 157 cases among staff members and 124 coronavirus deaths as of Tuesday’s update.
With eight new coronavirus deaths reported Tuesday, Westmoreland County’s death total climbed to 250, according to the state health department’s latest update.
The first coronavirus deaths for Westmoreland County were reported April 5, according to the state health department.
The Westmoreland County Coroner’s Office last Wednesday increased its listed total of coronavirus deaths to 193 — 186 confirmed by testing and another seven presumed cases based on symptoms. The youngest person to die of COVID-19 in Westmoreland County was 36, according to the coroner’s office, and the oldest 109.
The coroner’s COVID-19 death total includes any individual whose death occurred in Westmoreland County, regardless of their county of residence.
