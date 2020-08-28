Republican Westmoreland County Commissioners chairman Sean Kertes’ critical comments about “young people” during a recent rally to celebrate the opening of the Murrysville Export Republican Committee’s “2020 Trump Victory Center,” sparked outrage among some county residents.
Several spoke out during the public comment portion of the commissioners’ meeting Thursday at the Westmoreland County Courthouse, criticizing Kertes, 33, after he was quoted by the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review as telling attendees at the Aug. 22 rally that “When I look around at the young people today, they’re not out trying to better themselves, they’re not out there trying to work or do right in society. … They’re rioting, they’re burning things down, they’re trying to just make a point that they want things for free in life.”
Several people spoke out in person at the meeting, criticizing Kertes for his remarks.
Eileen Krynock of Washington Township accused Kertes of “sowing division based on age, economic standing, race and political affiliation,” while Courtney Kubovcik of Jeannette challenged Kertes to provide examples of violent protests in Westmoreland County.
Taking advantage of the ability to submit public comments via email to be read aloud at the meeting by Chief Clerk Vera Spina, dozens more offered the following identical statement:
“As a young person, I do not feel represented by Commissioner Kertes,” the commenters wrote. “Young people are fighting through a pandemic which the federal government has ignored, a racial reckoning and an economy in tatters. We are working multiple jobs to pay our bills, worrying about healthcare, student loans and the existential threat of climate change. Instead of blaming the victims of the failed policies of the federal government, listen to and serve all of your constituents. You are a public official. Act like one.”
Kertes read from a statement in response to the criticism of his published comments.
“A handful of you are upset about a comment I made in a larger part of a speech where I spoke about being the second-youngest elected chairman of the Westmoreland County Commissioners,” Kertes said. “I’ve been considered young at 33 years of age. I was 32 when I first announced my candidacy. After my announcement, I was criticized as being too young to be entrusted with such a position. I continue every day to work harder to prove myself.
“Throughout my campaign, I stressed the important role our younger people have to make Westmoreland County a place for all. I addressed the aging and declining population, and focused on giving young people a reason to stay and raise families here in Westmoreland County. I vowed to create good paying jobs and provide affordable, quality educational opportunities for young people, paying special attention to trades. Growing up here in Westmoreland, I faced the same struggles other young people do. I realize the importance of being involved in communities in order to take part in the bigger change they want to see.”
The article about the Aug. 22 rally in Murrysville “simply took out of context a statement that I gave where I was obviously not speaking about all young people,” Kertes said. “I was talking about young people who instead of working hard for what they want, they choose to loot, riot and burn the private properties of others. I called out those who incite crime and violence. It’s an absolute shame, and we should not accept or condone such behavior.”
Kertes touted Westmoreland County Community College and its Advanced Technology Center as local avenues to good paying jobs without requiring overwhelming student loan debt, and noted he has spoken to students about the importance of getting involved in their communities and local government.
“Without young people, Westmoreland County has no future,” Kertes said.
Commissioner Doug Chew supported his Republican colleague after the public comments concluded.
“We need to take into account a person’s complete actions as we examine people critically,” Chew said. “I know it’s very challenging to speak ad hoc in a way that statements can’t be pulled apart or taken out of context. Who among us has never put a foot in his or her mouth? The Commissioner Kertes I know is the only one in the 2019 (Republican) primary to offer solutions to keep our young people in this county, and I think looking at that full perspective is how I’m going to see my colleague.”
In other business of note Thursday, the commissioners approved:
- A grant application with the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime & Delinquency seeking $125,000 in funding for the Emergency Response Project for the term Jan. 1, 2021, through Dec. 31, 2021;
- Accepting a quote with Dell Manufacturing for laptops, tablets and desktop computers to refresh or replace old outdated equipment throughout the county at a cost of $136,078.97 through state Co-Stars pricing;
- A grant application with the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime & Delinquency seeking $65,128 for Juvenile Court Victim Liaison for the term Jan. 1, 2021, through Dec. 31, 2022;
- A fourth amendment to the agreement with Global Tel*Link (GTL) Corporation to extend the COVID-19 free video visitation program at the Westmoreland County Prison for another month, through Sept. 30. Each inmate at the prison receives one free video visit of up to 10 minutes per week. The county pays GTL 60 cents per minute for the video visits;
- Renewing a maintenance agreement with Tyler Technologies for iasWorld Maintenance for $137,075 for the term Nov. 1, 2020, through Oct. 31, 2021;
- Authorizing expenditures under the County Relief Block Grant totaling $9,495 for the acquisition of printers for Financial Administration and server upgrades for telework capabilities;
- Appointing Tera Ryan to the Westmoreland County Children’s Bureau Advisory Board through Dec. 31, 2022.
