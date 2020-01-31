A motion on the Westmoreland County Commissioners’ agenda Thursday to replace air-conditioning units at locations housing 911 radio towers provided an opportunity for Commissioner Gina Cerilli to accuse a colleague of breaking a campaign promise less than a month into his first term.
Cerilli, a Democrat and the only holdover from the previous board of commissioners, called out Republican Commissioner Doug Chew following Thursday’s meeting over his vote to award contracts for replacement of air-conditioning units at seven tower sites to Huckstein Mechanical Services Inc. for a total of more than $103,000 without putting the work out for bids. Chew and Commissioners Chairman Sean Kertes voted in favor of the motion while Cerilli opposed.
Chew during his election campaign criticized the previous board for awarding of “no-bid” contracts. The air-conditioning unit replacement work was not advertised for bids. Rather, Huckstein Mechanical Services was selected for the work through the state’s COSTARS cooperative purchasing program.
“Commissioner Chew wanted to bid everything out and this was the first time we had an opportunity, and he broke his promise,” Cerilli said. “We’ll see what other promises he breaks.”
Chew said that while the county didn’t bid out the work on its own, Huckstein Mechanical Services was one of several contractors who submitted bids through the state’s COSTARS contract process.
“Bids were already in place,” Chew said.
Cerilli contended that the county may have been able to save money compared to the COSTARS rate by bidding the projects out through its own competitive bidding process.
Chew later in the meeting cast the lone dissenting vote against a motion to reject all bids for the inspection and repair of fire and smoke dampers at Westmoreland Manor. Two firms submitted bids for the project, although one bid was rejected because it didn’t include properly signed documents. Because of that, the only remaining bidder meeting specifications, Siemens Industry, was set to be awarded the contract at its bid of $134,251. Instead, the agenda item was revised to reject all bids and re-advertise.
Chew said his “no” vote was made in error after he misread the revised agenda item. He said he thought he was voting against awarding the bid to Siemens and that he supported re-advertising for bids.
In an item of local interest, the commissioners approved an extension to the completion date for the design phase of the county’s Brewery Bridge project in Latrobe. The commissioners extended the completion date for design to Dec. 3, 2020, to allow additional review times required by the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection, US Army Corps of Engineers clearance and more time to prepare a bid package for replacement of the bridge that carries Ligonier Street over the Loyalhanna Creek near City Brewing Co.’s Latrobe brewery.
In a related item, the commissioners approved a right-of-way settlement package for a temporary construction easement needed for the bridge replacement, paying the City of Latrobe $500 for temporary access to a small piece of city-owned property near the bridge.
Absent from the meeting agenda was any motion to re-open the county’s 2020 budget.
Newly seated Republican commissioners Kertes and Chew had both floated the idea of revisiting the spending plan in an effort to trim expenditures to reverse a half-mill property tax increase approved last month by the previous board of commissioners. Cerilli previously said she would support re-opening the budget if her colleagues voted to do so, but wouldn’t support cutting services to save on costs.
Meanwhile, in preparations for Thursday’s meeting, Westmoreland County Controller Jeffrey Balzer said he had cautioned the commissioners that the county’s fund balance may be drained dangerously low by the end of 2020 even at the increased tax rate.
Balzer on Thursday told the Bulletin his comments at the commissioners’ agenda preparation session Tuesday may have been misconstrued as a call for an additional tax hike.
“I didn’t call for a tax increase,” Balzer said. “What I called to their attention is that currently we are out of compliance with our own policy for our cash reserve. I think most people don’t understand that the cash reserve is not a ‘slush fund,” it’s not a rainy day account, it’s how we pay our bills. It’s an integral part of what we do. If that money was in place right now, we would not have had to borrow a $10 million tax anticipation note to get to March.”
Under the 2020 county budget approved last month, the county’s general fund is set to see an opening fund balance of $12.5 million shrink below $7 million by the end of 2020 to cover the shortfall, according to the adopted 2020 budget. The majority of the county’s fund balance is classified as non-spendable, restricted, already committed or already assigned. Under the adopted budget, the county’s unassigned fund balance in the general fund will dwindle from $5.8 million to just $267,304 heading into 2021.
Balzer noted that he’s not privy to the status of a county lawsuit against opioid manufacturers that could provide a revenue boost if a settlement is reached or other possible revenue sources that weren’t confirmed at the time the 2020 budget was approved.
“If there’s a windfall that they know of and I don’t know of, and it comes in the middle of the year... I would expect you to give a tax refund,” Balzer said. “There’s a conservative way to do this, but we have to be responsible in every way. I was just bringing it to their attention. They have to make the decision on their own, and they chose not to.”
In other business of note, the commissioners approved:
- Awarding a bid for bullet resistant doors for 11 Magisterial District Justice offices to Acme Door & Hardware Inc. for $45,650. The company submitted the lowest bid of five meeting specifications;
- Awarding bids for printing/furnishing of candidates specimen ballots, official ballots and election supplies for the 2020 municipal primary election to William Penn Printing for a total award of $58,340. The commissioners did not require a performance bond based on satisfactory past experience with the vendor;
- Awarding a bid for transporting voting equipment to Ryan Moving LLC for $37,042.50, the low bid of two meeting specifications;
- Authorization of a grant application to the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA) for the SFY 2020-21 Hazardous Materials Response Fund grant for the term July 1, 2020, through June 30, 2021;
- An application with PEMA for $100,614.11 (with a county match in the same amount) through the FFY 2020-21 Emergency Management Performance Grant program for the term Oct. 1, 2020, through Sept. 30, 2021;
- Certification of county funds for the Agricultural Land Preservation Program in the amount of $200,000 for program year 2020;
- An application seeking grant funding through the state’s Grants for Election Modernization and Security program. With the application, the county will seek for the Department of State to reimburse the county for 60% of the $5,729,743 purchase price for the county’s new voting systems as well as one year of licensing fees. The county last year purchased new voting systems to comply with state mandates requiring all counties to upgrade to new voting machines that produce a paper record.
- Appointing Brian Durbin to the Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County for a term Jan. 30, 2020, through Jan. 1, 2025;
- Appointing Chew to the Local Emergency Management Plan Committee.
