Mike Matrunics appointed LVPD chief

The Ligonier Valley Police Commission unanimously voted to appoint Mike Matrunics as chief of police, immediately after firing John Berger. Berger was one target of a joint Department of Homeland Security and Pennsylvania State Police investigation that seized his cellphone and department vehicle last Thursday. Shown here are Ligonier Valley Police Commission Solicitor Mark Sorice and Matrunics.

 PHOTO BY JOE WELLS

The Ligonier Valley Police Commission unanimously approved firing John Berger as police chief Tuesday evening, less than a week after federal agents raided the department.

Michael Matrunics was immediately appointed chief of the regional police force. Matrunics previously served as the chief of the Ligonier Township Police Department before being named assistant chief when the two departments merged in 2019.

Joe Wells can be reached at lb.joewells@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 30.

