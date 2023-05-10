The Ligonier Valley Police Commission unanimously approved firing John Berger as police chief Tuesday evening, less than a week after federal agents raided the department.
Michael Matrunics was immediately appointed chief of the regional police force. Matrunics previously served as the chief of the Ligonier Township Police Department before being named assistant chief when the two departments merged in 2019.
“The question before this board does not concern the past, one man’s failures, or the future,” solicitor Mark Sorice told the crowd. “It is our duty to our citizens to protect and serve them, and to uphold the honor and integrity of our institution.”
Berger was placed on administrative leave immediately following Thursday’s search by the Department of Homeland Security and Pennsylvania State Police. Agents seized Berger’s cellphone and department vehicle that day.
Sorice said the department is working to have Berger turn in his department-issued equipment, including his gun and badge.
The Bulletin reached out to Mike Ferguson, who is representing Berger, for comment but did not hear back before publication.
Matt Smith, chair of the police commission, said the decision to terminate Berger was in part based on not letting Berger’s actions affect the department.
“We’re just disappointed in what happened and we didn’t want the actions of one person to define our department as the actions of all of our officers,” Smith said.
But what those actions are remains a mystery as the search warrants related to Berger remain sealed. Smith said the commission is not aware of what is in those warrants.
Besides Thursday’s raid, the commission did have some information from its internal investigation, prior to voting, according to Dan Resenic.
“Some of the information discussed is confidential,” Resenic said after the meeting.
Sorice told the Bulletin Resenic was referring to interviews with members of the department. Those views included not having the federal action taken last week hamper the officers’ ability to do their job well and safely.
“It was important how they are viewed in public and have no dispersion cast on their ability to do the job,” Sorice said.
When asked if the commission was moving too quickly to fire Berger instead of having him remain on leave, Smith was adamant they were not.
“No, I don’t think it’s preemptive,” Smith said. “When the U.S. government is involved you know there’s something wrong.”
Sorice echoed Smith’s sentiment that the decision to fire Berger was not made in haste but done so to move forward.
“We have to address the integrity of the department, we have to reassure the public that one man’s actions do not interfere with the operation of this department,” Sorice said. “John Berger is not able to continue in that particular capacity.
“We need immediate action now; we can’t wait.”
Sorice maintained the commission had nothing “concrete” from the warrants to inform their decision.
“The chief is, any law enforcement officer is obligated to uphold the law,” Sorice said. “That is the highest standard; there cannot be any deviation from that particular standard.
“The public demands that any cloud associated with that and his performance or ability to perform the tasks, that has to be removed.”
But Berger has not been charged with a crime. He also wasn’t the only person targeted by DHS last week.
At least three warrants were executed on Wednesday and Thursday last week within Ligonier Township, according to a DHS spokesperson. The DHS would not confirm if a property near Ross Road was the site of one of the raids last week, despite multiple people claiming to see a large police presence in the area at the time.
The Bulletin also reached out to the U.S. Attorney’s Office Western District of Pennsylvania but they had no comment on the investigation.
Sorice said he’s confident no other officers are targets of the investigation, pointing to the fact that Berger was the only one who had property seized.
The commission’s internal investigation is solely focused on Berger and his time as police chief, Sorice said.
Matrunics was not sworn in publicly and left the conference room immediately at the end of the meeting.
Resenic said he feels great having Matrunics lead the department.
“He’s a good guy, very community minded,” Resenic said.
Before Thursday’s vote, more than 60 people attended the meeting, some to show their support for the department.
Jim Nieusma, a Ligonier Township resident who previously served as the township’s zoning and code enforcement officer, warned that disbanding the department would only bring trouble.
“If you eliminate a police department, crime moves in, that is a fact,” said Nieusma who worked 20 years as a cop in New Jersey. “You’ll never get the response time from the state police or the sheriff’s that you get from the local police.”
Nieusma added its key to have officers who are familiar with the area and its people.
Judy Ebberts, a volunteer firefighter with Ligonier Township Volunteer Fire Department #1, told the commission that having a local police force saves lives when seconds count. She recalled an incident were LVPD officers were able to pull people out of a home filled with carbon monoxide before the fire departments even arrived.
“If we had to wait for the Pennsylvania State Police, that outcome would have been much different for those homeowners,” she said.
Before closing the meeting, the commissioners all threw their support behind Matrunics and its officers.
“I fully support the Ligonier Valley Police Department,” said Dan Resenic who wore a LVPD ball cap to the meeting. “I’ve said that I would not want to live in this township without the services provided by the Ligonier Township (Valley) Police Department.”
Commissioner Stephanie Verna said she’s been “consistently impressed” by the officers.
“It’s unfortunate that we’re faced with this current situation,” Verna said. “But based on my interactions with our current officers, as a parent, a resident and as an elected official this is not representative of our department or these officers.
“We’re very fortunate to have them and they’re a fabric of this community and I support them and I support the continuation of this department.”
