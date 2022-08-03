Latrobe Planning Commission members on Tuesday reviewed proposed city code amendments regarding vacant properties and rental properties located in the city.
The proposed ordinance stems from months of discussions between city officials in an effort to combat blight in Latrobe, with added emphasis on vacant properties and inspections for rental properties.
“The three-year period is for the structure itself but the registration of the tenant would be for each time the tenant changes, but there wouldn’t be an inspection each time there’s a new tenant,” said Latrobe Code Enforcement and Zoning Officer James Nieusma. “The inspection would only be every three years for a rental property.”
Nieusma noted the proposed ordinance is not entirely new, but rather cleans up language and adds minor changes.
James Miller, who serves as zoning hearing board chairman for Latrobe, expressed concern regarding the three-year inspection for rental properties, suggesting instead that five years or more would be sufficient.
“The landlord must register (the tenants), that hasn’t changed,” Miller said. “I was concerned about the three-year period of the inspection. I thought maybe it should be five years, whenever they start renting, maybe a five- or 10-year period instead of three years. But I agree 100% with the vacant properties and fines.”
Dr. Kathleen Kelley, planning commission chairperson, theorized the three-year requirement would prove beneficial with tenants who, over time, develop a lackadaisical approach regarding property upkeep.
“I think one of the reasons why that three years is in there is you could have someone in (a rental property) for 10 years and when they go in, they’re a good tenant but they eventually start to let things go,” Kelley said. “There are a lot of rental properties that probably aren’t being watched every day to see what they’re doing. If it’s a rental property and there are renters in there, the owner is still responsible for the upkeep.”
Regarding the enforcement process, Nieusma first sends a letter to the tenant regarding any issues. If he does not receive a response, Nieusma then involves the landlord.
“Then if I still don’t get a response, I would have to involve the magistrate,” he said.
Additionally, Miller asked if the zoning officer would have the legal power to assess fines and the legal authority to have a noncompliant property torn down.
“Zoning and code enforcement is the same office here,” Nieusma said. “I have the authority to assess a fine but not to collect the fine. The city is looking at ordinances where for any property that is progressively disciplined and not responding, where the city could either lien it or take control of the property, and clean it up and sell it.
“It wouldn’t necessarily be through the (Westmoreland County) Land Bank because the Land Bank tends to forgive all fines and monies when they turn it over. If the city puts in the ordinance to take it over, they would recoup their money first, then sell it. That’s the difference there and I don’t know the exact wording of how they’re doing that yet as it’s still in the discussion phase.”
There are multiple partners working with city officials on the blight fight, according to Nieusma, including the redevelopment authority, the Latrobe Community Revitalization Program, and others.
Miller expressed concern that some groups’ main interests are the downtown area, entering the city, but not necessarily the “outside wards” where there are dilapidated properties, including an East 4th Avenue property next to Miller’s residence.
“The property next to my house has been vacant for over 35 years and I tried to buy it years ago and they just wouldn’t sell it,” Miller said. “There are vines overgrowing all over and the fines certainly are going to help as they can put those against the property, but if the fines aren’t paid, you’d probably have to go to court or something.”
Nieusma said city officials hope to avoid legal proceedings in as many cases as possible as officials continue to discuss the most effective ways to tackle blight issues.
“Potentially, yes, but if we get this ordinance set up, we can potentially avoid some of the courts and just go directly to a sheriff’s sale, something like that,” Nieusma said. “That’s yet to be determined but right now, we don’t have the exact wording.”
Commission members scrutinized different parts of the proposed ordinance, including fee structure and timeframes to correct issues.
“The fines, in my experience, the magistrate is told the range and given the history,” Nieusma said. “When we give that history, we give them everything that we know of. The magistrate should set a fine that is commensurate to the history of the property.”
Additionally, Kelley suggested adding a timeframe for repairs for vacant properties, defined as “any building/structure that is not legally occupied.”
“It sounds like you have to get it done immediately,” she said.
In the proposed ordinance’s current form for residential rental properties, “depending on the severity of the violation, a landlord will be granted a minimum of seven days to a maximum of 30 days from the date of the inspection to abate such code violations.”
However, it appears no set timeframe is offered in the proposed ordinance for properties deemed vacant.
“I try to set reasonable time limits,” Nieusma said. “I understand people have schedules and other commitments that they have to take care of. The city doesn’t want fines, we want compliance. If we get a complaint and someone needs an extra two weeks, fine. As long as I’m seeing progress, I’ll keep working with you. But if I don’t see progress, I’m going to start charging you.”
Commission members voted to accept the ordinance as presented with a suggested amendment regarding adding timeframes to correct issues at vacant properties.
“There’s a lot that needs to be cleaned up but we can only do so much,” Kelley said of dilapidated properties in the city.
The proposed ordinance’s intent is to “establish minimum rules and regulations governing condition and maintenance of all properties, buildings and structures, and to provide the standards for supplied utilities and facilities and other physical things and conditions essential to ensure that properties, buildings and structures are safe, healthy, sanitary and fit for occupancy and use, and to provide for the condemnation and demolition of buildings and structures unfit for human occupancy and use, including administration, permitting and penalties.
“It is also the city’s intent to specifically establish a vacant or abandoned residential property program as a mechanism to protect the city from becoming blighted through the lack of adequate maintenance and security of abandoned properties.”
For residential rental properties, “every landlord shall be required to register with the city of Latrobe all residential properties owned that are within the limits of the city by submitting an application as provided for in Section 132-20. The city officials are authorized to charge a fee for the registration required under this section in an amount approved by city council from time to time.”
The proposed ordinance calls for residential rental properties to be inspected and for owners to “obtain from the code officer a residential rental property permit for each residential rental property owned within the city of Latrobe.”
Secretary Debra Sardello and Vice Chairperson Jim Burica also were in attendance at Tuesday’s meeting. Members Ed Kubistek and Jarod Trunzo were not in attendance.
Latrobe Planning Commission will meet again Tuesday, Sept. 6, at 5:30 p.m.
