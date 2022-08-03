720 Walnut Street blight

Shown is 720 Walnut St., Latrobe, one of several vacant, blighted properties targeted by city officials.

 PHOTO BY JOSEPH BELL

Latrobe Planning Commission members on Tuesday reviewed proposed city code amendments regarding vacant properties and rental properties located in the city.

The proposed ordinance stems from months of discussions between city officials in an effort to combat blight in Latrobe, with added emphasis on vacant properties and inspections for rental properties.

