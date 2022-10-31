Al. Neyer’s newest distribution facility

The Westmoreland County Industrial Development Corporation and Al. Neyer recently celebrated the grand opening of both the WCIDC’s newest industrial park and Al. Neyer’s newest distribution facility.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF JONES LANG LASALLE

With the snip of several pairs of scissors, officials with Westmoreland County Industrial Development Corporation and Al. Neyer on Friday celebrated the grand opening of both the WCIDC’s newest industrial park and Al. Neyer’s newest distribution facility.

Speaking before the event in the newly constructed Commerce Crossing Business Center, WCIDC Chairman Sean Kertes said he was proud the new park was the first Westmoreland location that Al. Neyer committed to develop.

