With the snip of several pairs of scissors, officials with Westmoreland County Industrial Development Corporation and Al. Neyer on Friday celebrated the grand opening of both the WCIDC’s newest industrial park and Al. Neyer’s newest distribution facility.
Speaking before the event in the newly constructed Commerce Crossing Business Center, WCIDC Chairman Sean Kertes said he was proud the new park was the first Westmoreland location that Al. Neyer committed to develop.
“We’re excited to officially announce that Commerce Crossing at Westmoreland — our 18th industrial park — is open for business,” Kertes said. “And we’re equally excited to hold the ribbon cutting in Al. Neyer’s new 250,000-square-foot distribution center. Al. Neyer gave us an early vote of confidence by optioning two lots in this park in early 2019, and since then they’ve also embarked on building two flex/warehouse facilities with a combined 300,000 square feet in Westmoreland Technology Park II. Given their recently announced plans to embark on more development projects in Westmoreland, we expect several more Neyer ribbon cuttings in the not-too-distant future.”
Located along Interstate 70 in Sewickley Township, Commerce Crossing at Westmoreland features five parcels with a total of more than 57 acres of pad-ready land. Brandon Snyder, Al. Neyer vice president and Pittsburgh market leader, praised the development and its excellent access to the interstate.
“WCIDC has been a great partner. Its leadership in economic development paved a way for Al. Neyer to make a speculative investment in an outstanding location” Snyder said. “Executing on a vision to not only develop an industrial park here but to also drive offsite improvements with on and off ramps at the roundabouts, they’ve created institutional-grade access at this site to meet the needs of tenants.”
Adjacent to the Westinghouse Waltz Mill facility, the industrial park is built on 206 acres WCIDC acquired in 2018. Of the park’s five pad-ready sites, one has been sold and two are under option agreements.
“It’s a pretty good sign when 60% of your property is already under contract by the time you hold a ribbon cutting,” said WCIDC Vice Chair Doug Chew. “The county comprehensive plan calls on us to attract business to the I-70 corridor to maximize the economic impact of the interstate, and that’s exactly what’s happening here at Commerce Crossing at Westmoreland. We’re confident that you’ll soon see construction crews busy on other lots in the park, and then you’ll see the dividends on this investment: hundreds of local jobs.”
The two available lots at Commerce Crossing at Westmoreland offer shovel-ready pads of approximately 26 and 10 acres; both can be connected to a Southwest Pennsylvania Railroad spur, which in turn ties into an international rail network that is served by three Class-I railroads.
The industrial park isn’t the only large investment that’s been made in the area. PennDOT is completing a $92.8 million project that reconstructed the Yukon and Madison exits, replaced four bridges and rebuilt and widened 3.7 miles of the interstate.
PennDOT District 12 executive William Kovach said the project is part of a larger effort to improve the interstate.
“PennDOT has invested more than $934 million to strategically modernize I-70 between Washington and New Stanton over the past 13 years. Not only do these projects greatly improve the safety and mobility of the corridor, they also promote economic development in the region,” Kovach said. “With our most recently completed project, we were pleased to partner with WCIDC as we designed and constructed the new, modern Yukon and Madison interchanges. These interchanges will provide improved access to Commerce Crossing at Westmoreland and other nearby businesses and residences.”
WCIDC Secretary Gina Cerilli Thrasher said those PennDOT upgrades made an already attractive option even better.
“Even before PennDOT announced the improvement project, we knew this location was a prime spot for development because of I-70 and the potential for rail service,” Cerilli Thrasher said. “Now, with PennDOT’s work nearing completion, we can’t help but think that Commerce Crossing at Westmoreland is the premiere location along I-70 in southwestern Pennsylvania. It’s hard to top this combination of pad sites and transportation options.”
The industrial park’s development was made possible through the support of Gov. Tom Wolf, state Senate Majority Leader Kim Ward, former state Rep. Justin Walsh and state Rep. Eric Davanzo. The Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development provided funding in the form of a $2.2 million PennWorks grant through the Commonwealth Financing Agency and both a $3.8 million grant and a $5.8 million loan through its Business in Our Sites program. Additionally, the state Office of the Budget provided a $1 million grant through its Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program. On the local level, the support of the Sewickley Township Board of Supervisors and Yough School District Board of Directors made possible a tax incremental financing plan that was essential to the park’s development.
“Competition to attract new business is on a national if not global scale. Preparing sites reduces time to market and is essential for Westmoreland and Pennsylvania to remain viable with its less-than-ideal topography,” said Jason Rigone, WCIDC executive director. “The WCIDC thanks all of our funding partners for helping make Commerce Crossing at Westmoreland a reality. That support not only resulted in the development of a premier site and certain economic growth but it also established vital infrastructure to assist a local community’s sewerage needs.”
WCIDC industrial parks are home to 165 companies that employ more than 8,600 workers. The park system generates more than $6.4 million in annual tax revenue on the local and county levels.
