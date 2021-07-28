Comedian Jackie Mason was known as Yacov Moshe Hakohen Maza when he came to Latrobe in 1955 and 1956, but he didn’t come to town to tell jokes.
Back then, he was a young rabbi who was called to the Beth Israel Synagogue on Weldon Street for the Jewish High Holy Days of Rosh Hashanah (the Jewish New Year) and eight days later, the Day of Atonement known as Yom Kippur.
It was a congregation so small that they could not afford their own rabbi. And if they could, Rosalyn Balk said, there wouldn’t be that much to do full time.
Balk, who now lives in Pittsburgh, and her late husband David, moved to Latrobe a year before Rabbi Maza, aka Jackie Mason, came to town.
She remembers him as a rabbi, then as a comedian that she met years later at a couple of his shows.
“That was our claim to fame for our synagogue,” she said.
Mason passed away Saturday at Mount Sinai Hospital in Manhattan. He was 93 years old.
The iconic rabbi-turned-comedian was born in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, the son of immigrant Orthodox Jews, Eli and Belle Maza, who were born in Minsk, Belarus. One of six children, he was the fourth and last son, and the first son born in the United States.
Mason came from a long line of rabbis that included his father, grandfather, great-grandfather and great-great grandfather. Three of his brothers also became rabbis.
The family moved to Manhattan when he was five.
Mason became a cantor at age 18 and in 1958 graduated from City College of New York with a bachelor of arts degree in English and sociology. When he was 26, he received the semikhah, an ordination that traces a line of authority back to Moses.
Beth Israel was dedicated in 1954 and never had its own rabbi. Sabbath services led by the laity were usually held every other week and as needed to accommodate members reciting the kaddish prayers to mark the anniversary of the death of a loved one.
“On the High Holy Days, we used to get a student from the seminary to lead services,” Balk said. “That year, they didn’t have a student for us, and Jackie was looking for a place. So that was the year that he came. He stayed with the Altman family in town. He was very young, and he appreciated everything that we did for him. We were so glad to have somebody that everyone went all out for him. Everyone took care of him. We saw that the got everything that he needed.”
The late Bob Mendler, a Holocaust survivor who later became a writer and sought-after speaker, gave Mason shoes from the family shoe store.
There were many Jewish merchants in town: Mendler’s Shoes, Weiss Furniture, Glick’s Men’s and Women’s Stores, Lowenstein’s Department Store, Goldman’s Men’s Store, Lewis Brothers, and the Balks ran The Hollywood Shop.
According to early records, the Jewish population in Latrobe was 87 in 1919, and about 140 in 1957, the year after Mason’s second and last assignment to Latrobe. The congregation had 37 member families in 1960, and 31 families in 1965. When the synagogue closed in 2015, the remaining handful of members went to Congregation Emmanu-El Israel in Greensburg.
Mason had long since stepped down as a rabbi. His father died in 1959, and three years later, he resigned from the synagogue to become a comedian. He was famously quoted as saying, “Somebody in the family had to make a living.”
Mason climbed to fame with appearances on “The Ed Sullivan Show,” “The Steve Allen Show” and on many other TV programs. He made the circuit as a standup comedian, wrote and performed in his own Broadway one-man shows, and appeared in a number of movies, including Steve Martin’s “The Jerk” and Mel Brooks’ “The History of the World: Part I.”
In the animated TV series “The Simpsons,” he was the Emmy-winning voice of Rabbi Hyman Krustofsky, the father of Krusty the Clown. There were other awards, too, and in 2004, he was ranked number 63 in “Comedy Central Presents: 100 Greatest Stand-Ups of All Time.”
Mason was not without his critics. The humor that he delivered in his very Yiddish-influenced voice was often acerbic, even controversial. At times, he was politically incorrect. He sometimes insulted minorities, and once he famously made an obscene gesture on Ed Sullivan’s live show.
Balk, her husband and their daughter went back stage after they saw him at a show in Atlanta.
“He remembered Latrobe very fondly,” Balk said. “Another time when he was on the circuit as a comedian, he was performing at the Holiday House in Monroeville, and a bunch of us from Latrobe went to see him. He spotted us and came over. He said to the audience, ‘Excuse me, I have to talk to my congregation.’”
Mason is survived by wife, Jyll Rosenfeld, whom he married in 1991, and his daughter, Sheba Mason, born in 1985.
