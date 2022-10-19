Kevin Kutz likes to joke that he was studying painting before he was even born.
That’s because at age 25, he learned that his biological mother was in art school when she was pregnant.
He also credits his third-grade teacher for supplying him with paints when she recognized his talent, and his adoptive parents for giving him drawing kits to encourage him. His journey was not direct, though. He quit art school after a couple of years, did some drawings for an architect, worked in construction, and there were even a few years of working on a farm before he really became serious about art.
Kutz, who lives in Bedford, has become a highly acclaimed regional artist whose work has been called “a beautiful biography of southwestern Pennsylvania.”
A number of his paintings are currently hanging at the Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art (SAMA) at Ligonier Valley. They are part of a show called “Color, Light and the Outdoors” that hangs until Oct. 30.
“Kevin is one of our treasured artists at SAMA,” said Kristen Miller, site director and education coordinator at the Ligonier Township museum. “We had been talking about having an exhibition of his work and he had mentioned that he previously had done one with some family members. I thought that would be a wonderful opportunity to share that experience here. It’s such a unique opportunity to have such a talented family.”
Kutz is one of four artists in the exhibit that includes his half sister (from their biological mother) Sandra Jackson of Ligonier, and their cousin Eddie Mitchell of Kirtland, Ohio. The fourth artist is William Pfahl, who is Kutz’s friend from Pittsburgh.
“What we tried to accentuate is the idea of local scenes and to bring the outdoors into view,” Miller said. “This show highlights the beauty of the Laurel Highlands and we thought people would really connect with that. It was fun to put it together.”
Kutz has painted a number of scenes along the Old Lincoln Highway (U.S. Route 30) and some of them are in the Lincoln Highway Experience Museum near Kingston. His paintings are also reproduced in a book about the famous road. One of them is of an original gas station in Bedford that he painted onsite.
“The owner of the gas station came out every day to see the progress,” he said. “The painting now hangs in his office.”
One of Kutz’s paintings in the show is of the Allegheny River north of Pittsburgh. It was influenced by a piece by William Coventry of the 19th century Scalp Level painters, mostly from Pittsburgh, who visited the Scalp Level area near Johnstown. They were considered descendants of the Hudson Valley painters of New York.
To complete that work, Kutz spent considerable time finding the location that’s now built up way beyond what Coventry had painted. He was eventually able to pinpoint the location by finding the church steeple in Coventry’s painting and that is still there.
In a change from landscapes, Kutz is showing two portraits of his late beloved dog Lucy, and one of them is a self portrait of him looking at the painting. The art is titled “Mona Lucy.”
“Kevin has such an innocence and joy in the way that he looks at the world, at art and at nature,” Miller said. “I find that so refreshing.”
Pfahl’s father was an artist and so was his uncle who was also a collector. He earned a teaching certificate in college, taught art in a Pittsburgh school district, and also worked for an exhibit company. He started painting scenes of Pittsburgh in the late 1980s and is involved with the art leagues at the Latrobe Art Center and the Greensburg Art Center. He works in a variety of media, does portraits, still lifes and nude studies. His work has been in numerous shows and won many awards.
“I enjoy using light and color and using life as a model,” he said. “My main focus is color, light and the outdoors, and that’s pretty much what this show is about.”
At SAMA, he’s showing a series he painted at Pine Creek and at Moraine State Park, plus cityscapes that capture the charm of old neighborhoods and buildings.
“Bill’s work is stunning,” Miller said. “He has such a knack for architectural pieces, especially bridges and buildings. They are absolutely delightful.”
Mitchell has a bachelor’s degree in fine arts and teaches college art classes in the Cleveland area. He uses light and color to enhance and intensify the feeling of cheerfulness and delight in his paintings in the show, many of which focus on flowers.
“Eddie is amazing with his use of color and shadows,” Miller said. “It’s like you could walk right into his paintings. The realism is unbelievable.”
Jackson has lived and worked in New York City and in Europe. Her paintings are Impressionistic with her use of light, color and brush strokes. Many of her scenes are local, for instance in Pleasant Unity.
“Sandra has a boldness about her that pulls you right in, and that I absolutely love,” Miller said. “Her use of color is what really draws my attention.”
The museum is located at One Boucher Lane and state Route 711 south in Ligonier. Hours are from noon to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Admission is free. For additional information call 724-238-6015 or visit sama-art.org.
