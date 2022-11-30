Meeting Santa Claus and sharing holiday wish lists are some of the best memories during Light Up Ligonier. For the third year, Color for Christmas Cheer also kept children entertained and provided a positive service while waiting to meet the special guest from the North Pole.

When children arrive, instead of ropes to direct the lines, they find tables set up with crayons and coloring pages in multiple holiday designs. They are given the opportunity to color holiday art to be shared with residents of Bethlen Home and Ligonier Gardens. Many color more than one, and some write holiday messages.

