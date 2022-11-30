Meeting Santa Claus and sharing holiday wish lists are some of the best memories during Light Up Ligonier. For the third year, Color for Christmas Cheer also kept children entertained and provided a positive service while waiting to meet the special guest from the North Pole.
When children arrive, instead of ropes to direct the lines, they find tables set up with crayons and coloring pages in multiple holiday designs. They are given the opportunity to color holiday art to be shared with residents of Bethlen Home and Ligonier Gardens. Many color more than one, and some write holiday messages.
Color for Christmas Cheer was created in 2017 by Ella Marks, now 13, and Sophia Marks, now 16, after they waited to meet Santa and drew holiday art for their great-aunt, who at the time was in rehabilitation. They knew it could benefit far more than just one person. With help from their grandmother, Veronica Sander of Ligonier, and mother, Tanya Sander-Marks, a Ligonier native now living in Mount Lebanon with her husband and their children, Color for Christmas Cheer was born. There was a hiatus on meeting Santa due to COVID-19 but both were back this year.
The event is coordinated through the Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce. “This is a wonderful way to spread the holiday cheer of our younger residents and visitors,” said Amy Beitel, executive director. “I appreciate our volunteers and our visitors coming together to make sure even more people can enjoy the holidays.”
The young artists range from ages 1 to some in their teens. Many are local children, with a few visiting from as far as Florida, Virginia and New England. In all more than 200 pieces were created. They were distributed Saturday.
