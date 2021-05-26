Two columns of photos flank a large, newly-installed map of the Laurel Highlands now featured at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport’s baggage claim area on the terminal’s main floor.
Snapshots include Ligonier’s Diamond, The Palace Theater, Idlewild & SoakZone, Westmoreland Museum of American Art and Live! Casino — all staples of the local area.
“Up here, specifically, we put a lot of thought into what are the things that should be right here? We really wanted to put a local focus,” said Kristin Ecker, who serves as senior director of marketing for GO Laurel Highlands, which is the official destination marketing organization for Fayette, Somerset and Westmoreland counties.
Passengers arriving at and leaving the airport will now be greeted by an array of artwork designed to showcase Westmoreland County and the Laurel Highlands, after airport officials and GO Laurel Highland staff unveiled more than 50 installations Tuesday morning.
Pictures surrounding the map in the baggage claim area also display images of Frank Lloyd Wright’s Fallingwater and the Flight 93 National Memorial — which Ecker said are “internationally known.”
“So that when (travelers) are here, they’re like, ‘Oh, I didn’t know this was nearby!” Ecker added.
Last fall, representatives from GO Laurel Highlands approached the airport’s executive director Gabe Monzo about collaborating on a project to enhance the airport by showcasing the county and the region’s attractions to travelers. The project was quickly supported by the airport authority and the county commissioners.
During an all-night affair last week, Blue Sky Sign Co. of Greensburg printed and installed all the images in between flights — both in the terminal’s main floor, as well as the newly-expanded passenger holding area on the lower level. Artwork includes three large 10-foot banners featuring Fort Ligonier, St. Vincent College and Idlewild & SoakZone; three-dimensional pieces, such as a snowboarder at Nemacolin Resort; and a “resource wall,” with QR codes leading to information where visitors can find places to stay, eat and explore.
“It always had been that, and (Monzo) wanted to make sure that it stayed that,” Ecker said of the resource wall. “The idea was we just really wanted to make sure people could access local information really quickly.”
Ecker said the majority of photos came from GO Laurel Highlands’ annual photo contest.
The photos are intended to provide local residents “with a sense of place, but secondly, with a sense of pride,” said Ann Nemanic, executive director of GO Laurel Highlands.
“Every entry into Westmoreland County and the Laurel Highlands needs to be a point of welcome,” Nemanic said. “This particular enhancement will surround people with things, especially locals, that they see each and every day.”
For visitors, the artwork serves a “purpose of welcome,” she added.
Not only do the photos provide a sense of place, pride and welcome, but Commissioner Gina Cerilli Thrasher, who spoke during the ribbon-cutting ceremony, observed how they reflect the region’s four distinct seasons — displaying images of winter recreation, such as skiing and snowboarding, and kayaking and hiking in the summertime.
“Whenever people are flying in and out of Latrobe, this is a great reminder of all the amazing things that we have in the Laurel Highlands,” she said.
Commissioner Sean Kertes recognized the region’s beauty, stating that Westmoreland County has plenty to offer for residents and visitors alike.
Added Monzo: “This is a fantastic representation of Westmoreland County. We’re very proud to be the palette for the artwork of the Laurel Highlands.”
Officials commented on how the artwork livens the previously bare walls in the baggage claim and passenger holding areas.
The airport services 350,000 passengers annually and has seen continued growth in its operations, with daily flights to Myrtle Beach and several destinations in Florida. The airport authority recently expanded the site’s facilities with the completion of an $18 million project and can now accommodate additional flights and larger aircrafts. The new artwork and installations were funded by the county’s lodging occupancy tax.
