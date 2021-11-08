In partnership with United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania, the Union Mission in Derry Township and Welcome Home Shelter in Greensburg have opened cold weather shelters for the 2021-22 winter season, offering emergency lodging and transportation to residents who are homeless or without heat. The shelters will be open from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. on nights when the temperature is below 25 degrees.
“As temperatures drop, members of the community will need a safe place to stay warm. Our cold weather shelters will offer that safe haven this winter,” said Melaney Hegyes, Westmoreland and Fayette Impact Director, United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania. “A good night’s sleep, food and a few referrals for assistance can make a world of difference in someone’s life and help get them back on their feet.”
This is the seventh season the shelters have been offered to the community. Last year, in total, the two shelters provided 287 nights of lodging to 65 individuals and families. In addition to a safe place to sleep, the shelters also provide guests with food, transportation and service referrals, depending on their circumstances.
“No one should be left out in the cold. By making one phone call or sending one text to United Way’s PA 211 Southwest helpline, individuals and families can find a warm place to stay that same night and can be provided the transportation to get there,” said Alyssa Cholodofsky, Westmoreland Region Director, United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania.
All seeking refuge will be asked to take their temperature, wear a mask and complete a health questionnaire upon entry to the shelter as a precaution for all guests’ safety. CDC guidelines regarding COVID-19 will be followed to ensure the safety of the residents. Those needing shelter with a positive test for COVID-19 will be quarantined in a secure area.
To check if the shelters will be open on a given evening, individuals can call 2-1-1. The shelters will remain in service through March 31, 2022.
