The region could be in for a different kind of April showers on Thursday as the National Weather Service (NWS) has predicted the possibility of snow on Thursday.
Despite temperatures in the high 60s and low 70s on Tuesday, the official Twitter account of the NWS Pittsburgh revealed snowfall projections of less than an inch for most of the region, with an inch or more possible in higher elevations and the northern parts of the region.
The NWS Pittsburgh began warming people up to the idea of a chilly April Fools’ Day, tweeting on Sunday: “No fooling, but we will probably see some snow on April Fools’ Day,” along with a map showing a low-pressure system predicted to bring mixed precipitation to the region.
“[T]he reality of the situation is we have a strong cold front advancing through our region Wednesday night into Thursday and some areas could see snow on the ground,” according to a NWS Pittsburgh tweet issued Tuesday afternoon that included a snowfall projection map.
According to the NWS forecast for the Latrobe area, rain and snow showers are predicted tonight, March 31, becoming all snow after midnight with a 90% chance of precipitation and snow accumulation of less than half an inch. The overnight low temperature is projected around 30 degrees with wind gusts reaching 20 mph.
The forecast for Thursday predicts a high near 36 with a chance of snow showers before 2 p.m. and again after 3 p.m. and a 30% chance of precipitation. Wind gusts Thursday could reach 25 mph, according to the forecast.
After Thursday, the region is expected to experience a warmup heading into the weekend, with the forecast for Easter Sunday predicting mostly sunny skies and a high near 62 degrees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.