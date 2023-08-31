Coin Wars benefits Westmoreland County Shop With A Cop program

Nursing units across the Westmoreland County area of Independence Health System participated in a Coin Wars fundraising event earlier this year that raised nearly $2,100 for the Westmoreland County Shop With A Cop program. Members of the Excela Health Home Care & Hospice team are shown here with Maliah Nicholson, “Miss Keystone” in the Ultimate International Miss Scholarship Program, and Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Steve Limani, who started the county’s Shop With A Cop program in 2009.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

Children in Westmoreland County who will participate in the Shop With A Cop holiday shopping program also have a friend in Independence Health System, where nursing units across the Westmoreland County area of the health system participated in a Coin Wars fundraising event earlier this year that raised nearly $2,100 for the cause.

Excela Health Home Care & Hospice was the single largest donor to this community giveback project, and representatives of that team were recently on hand to greet Trooper Steve Limani of the Pennsylvania State Police Greensburg barracks, who started the Westmoreland County Shop With A Cop program in 2009.

