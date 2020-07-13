Phone and written messages containing what police allege were coded references to guns helped troopers discover 17 firearms at a Unity Township property owned by Thomas George Stanko, who has been a person of interest in the 2018 disappearance of Cassandra Gross, and at a Greensburg storage unit, according to recently released search warrants.
The search warrants describe phone conversations and written correspondence that Stanko, 49, had with his mother and girlfriend while he was in Westmoreland County Prison in August 2018 that troopers believe contained coded messages discussing the guns.
Stanko was indicted in December 2018 by a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh on gun charges in connection with the firearms described in the search warrants, which were part of a pretrial filing in the case last week.
According to prosecutors, Stanko had the guns illegally because prior felony convictions dating back as far as 1989 prohibit him from possessing firearms.
State police searched a property owned by Stanko on White Fence Lane near Unity Cemetery and a Greensburg storage unit in August 2018, according to the warrants.
Investigators listening to conversations Stanko had with his mother and girlfriend during his incarceration at Westmoreland County Prison heard Stanko talk about a clock and Christmas decorations, which troopers allege was code for firearms. Police also seized a handwritten note from Stanko that said “Do they know anything about my garage?” after he had visited with his mother and girlfriend at the prison, according to the warrants.
Police found four firearms, ammunition and written notes from Stanko during the search of the White Fence Lane home where his mother lives. While searching the storage unit, troopers discovered 13 more firearms and more ammunition, according to the warrants.
Stanko’s attorney Komron Jon Maknoon is attempting to have the evidence barred from use at trial, arguing state police did not have probable cause to conduct the searches.
Stanko has been a person of interest in the disappearance of Cassandra Gross since the days after she went missing on April 7, 2018. He has been in Westmoreland County Prison since shortly after Gross’ disappearance on unrelated charges.
A Westmoreland County Court of Common Pleas judge in January 2019 declared Cassandra Gross legally dead in response to a request from her son, Brandon Diebold of North Carolina. Judge Chris Scherer ruled Gross the victim of homicide and heard testimony behind closed doors from Tpr. James McKenzie, the state police lead investigator in the case.
Gross would have turned 54 in May.
Family and friends quickly rallied after her disappearance, organizing candlelight vigils, search parties and fundraisers, and offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to a resolution of the case.
Her mother has continued asking anyone with information to contact her at 724-539-9553 and said those providing tips can remain anonymous.
She told the Bulletin she has forwarded several tips to state police, but has become frustrated her daughter still hasn’t been found.
The last time Kathe Gross talked to her daughter was around 3:30 p.m. April 7, 2018, as Cassandra was heading home to her apartment in Edgewater Village in Unity Township after having lunch with friends at the Parkwood Inn restaurant in Southwest Greensburg.
Gross was reported missing April 9, the same day her dog Baxter was found walking alone along Beatty County Road near Red Barn Road, heading in the direction of Lloydsville. Baxter died May 26 after being cared for by Gross’ friend Michelle DeMoss Daub since shortly after Gross’ disapperance.
On April 10, 2018, investigators discovered Gross’ red 2016 Mitsubishi Outlander SUV burned almost beyond recognition in a wooded area of Hempfield Township along Norfolk Southern railroad lines near Twin Lakes Park.
Police said it appeared the SUV was taken to the location and set on fire.
In the days that followed Gross’ disappearance, police searched Unity Township properties owned by Stanko on White Fence Lane and Macey Road.
Stanko has maintained he had no involvement in Gross’ disappearance. He has not been charged in connection with the case.
State police and specialized search teams conducted multiple searches since the spring and summer of 2018, including a search in May at the White Fence Lane property where Stanko’s mother lives, which borders Unity Cemetery, but investigators have remained unable to resolve Gross’ disappearance.
Police have asked anyone with information on Gross’ whereabouts or anyone who saw Gross’ SUV (license plate HLP-1411) in the area of Twin Lakes Park on April 7 to contact lead investigator Tpr. James McKenzie at 724-832-3237.
Stanko was indicted in May in federal court in Williamsport on allegations he was in possession of a sawed-off .22-caliber rifle that had been altered and had the serial number removed on Oct. 25, 2018. He is scheduled to be arraigned in that case on July 23.
His mother, Almira Stanko, 83, is awaiting trial in Westmoreland County on multiple charges, including conspiracy, forgery and fraud, in connection with allegations that she tried to use her son’s government benefits account while he was in prison.
Her trial has been delayed while her son and co-defendant has been in federal custody.
