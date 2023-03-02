Law enforcement officials recovered a large quantity of cocaine with a street level distribution value of roughly $100,000 while serving a warrant Tuesday night.
According to information provided by the Latrobe Police Department, officers were assisting members of the Westmoreland County Sheriff’s Department with a warrant service Feb. 28 at approximately 8:45 p.m. at 431 Lloyd Ave., Latrobe.
Sheriff’s deputies were attempting to locate 26-year-old Samantha Linn Stanford of Latrobe, who was wanted by the Jeannette Police Department for allegedly endangering the welfare of a child.
According to the report, officers first encountered 35-year-old Michael Anthony Dewberry of Latrobe, who told police Stanford was upstairs in a second-floor bedroom. Law enforcement officials located Stanford and she was taken into custody.
While inside the Lloyd Avenue residence, officers observed quantities of cocaine and marijuana. The Latrobe Police Department obtained a search warrant for the residence; that warrant was executed at 11:45 p.m. by officers from the Latrobe Police Department and the Westmoreland County Drug Task Force, Westmoreland County Sheriff’s Department deputies, and agents from the Pennsylvania Office of the Attorney General.
Law enforcement officials found 1.28 kilograms of cocaine valued at $38,000, with a street level distribution value of approximately $100,000. Officers also seized 1.5 pounds of marijuana and $15,410 in U.S. currency.
Online court records show Dewberry and Stanford are each charged with two felony counts of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver; two misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance, and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
Dewberry and Stanford were arraigned Wednesday in front of Magisterial District Judge Tamara J. Mahady.
Bail was set at $50,000 each, and as both defendants were unable to post bail, they were remanded to Westmoreland County Prison.
Dewberry and Stanford are scheduled for preliminary hearings 11:30 a.m. March 13 in Mahady’s Unity Township courtroom.
Joseph Bell can be reached at lb.josephbell@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 28.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.