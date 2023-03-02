Law enforcement officials recovered a large quantity of cocaine with a street level distribution value of roughly $100,000 while serving a warrant Tuesday night.

According to information provided by the Latrobe Police Department, officers were assisting members of the Westmoreland County Sheriff’s Department with a warrant service Feb. 28 at approximately 8:45 p.m. at 431 Lloyd Ave., Latrobe.

Joseph Bell can be reached at lb.josephbell@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 28.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.