A U.S. Coast Guard training center in California will now bear the name of Latrobe golf legend Arnold Palmer.
In recognition of Palmer’s service as a Coast Guard yeoman from 1951-53, four Pennsylvania legislators in 2019 led an effort to rename a wing of the Training Center Petaluma schoolhouse as the Arnold D. Palmer Professional Annex.
U.S. Sens. Pat Toomey and Bob Casey and U.S. Reps Guy Reschenthaler and John Joyce announced the designation Tuesday.
“Arnold Palmer represented the very best of Pennsylvania,” Toomey said in a news release. “From his time as an enlisted member of the Coast Guard to his accomplishments on and off the golf course, few personified generosity, kindness, and commitment to community more than Arnold Palmer.”
In 1951, Palmer attended recruit training at Cape May, New Jersey, where he was assigned the role of physical fitness and self-defense instructor, according to the release. He worked for the 9th Coast Guard District commander in Cleveland, Ohio.
According to the release, Palmer credited his successful golf career to his enlisted service, stating: “The knowledge that I gained, the maturity that I gained in the Coast Guard was unbelievable. … It matured me. It made me a better person.”
His namesake training center in Petaluma, California, will house the yeoman and storekeeper “A” School wing of the Juliet Nichols Building, where all Coast Guard yeomen conduct their foundational entry-level training.
“My dad said that the U.S. Coast Guard made (him) a better person for the world,’” said Amy Palmer Saunders, chair of the Arnold and Winnie Palmer Foundation. “He would be touched to know that others will be given the same opportunity to learn and grow in a space named for him, and my family and I are grateful to the Pennsylvania delegation, to members of the Coast Guard, and to others who made this possible.”
Added Joyce: “It is fitting that the U.S. Coast Guard’s Arnold Palmer Professional Annex will bear his name. ... As he traveled the world, Mr. Palmer always cherished his Westmoreland County roots.”
Palmer died at age 87 in 2016. He graduated from Greater Latrobe High School in 1947, before becoming a professional golfer.
He joined the PGA Tour in 1955 and won his first title, the Canadian Open. He won four green jackets at Augusta National, the British Open in 1961 and 1962 and the U.S. Open in 1960. Palmer’s last PGA Tour win came in 1973 at the Bob Hope Classic.
To this day, his philanthropic efforts, known as “Arnie’s Army,” continue through the Arnold and Winnie Palmer Foundation, the Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children and Women in Orlando, Florida, and the Arnold Palmer Cancer Center at Excela Hospital in Unity Township.
