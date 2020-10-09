PennDOT District 12 announced the closure of the Salina Bridge located on Route 1060 (Bridge Street) located in Bell Township. The closure will begin on Monday, Oct. 12, and will continue until Thursday, Nov. 12, weather permitting.
The closure will be in place to allow crews to perform maintenance on the bridge, including deck repairs, steel repairs and other miscellaneous work. A marked detour will be in place using Route 1060 to Route 981 to Route 156 into Armstrong County and then Route 2040, Route 2045 and Route 2047.
Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.