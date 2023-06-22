The Ligonier Township Municipal Authority’s waterline project on Clifford Woods Road is making progress despite a few days of rainy weather.
LTMA Manager Anthony Griffith told the board at its Wednesday meeting that more than 500 feet of pipe has been laid. The project spans about 5,000 feet in total.
Solicitor Dan Hudock told the board he has prepared right of way requests for property owners along Clifford Woods Road. The LTMA is now verifying it has the correct owners so it can send those requests out.
The work has been moving at a decent pace with the assistance from Ligonier Township, Griffith said.
Nearly all major work has been completed for the large water project. The LTMA is just waiting on the arrival of a generator which is expected to arrive in July. The generator will be used at the Ruth Lane station.
Once installed, the four contractors will need to complete punch-list items, a list of final work tasks, before the contracts are cleared.
The board approved two payments related to the project. Ferri Contracting will be paid $119,303.07 and Kukurin Contracting will be paid $41,437.75.
The LTMA still holds a percentage of funding for those contracts for any issues that may arise before the contract is closed. Jake Bolby, an engineer with the EADS Group, who the LTMA contracts with, said while they have not determined final costs, some portions of the work may be under budget.
The LTMA has received all operations permits from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection related to the system upgrades, Bolby said.
Before going into an executive session to discuss the Act 537 appeal, board member Dan Resenic said he was informed about a customer who has not tapped into the system.
Ligonier Township has an ordinance that requires residents within the LTMA system to use their services. While the customer is not tapped into the system, they have paid their tap fee and pay the debt service portion of the water bill every month.
Griffith told the board that while there is an ordinance, having property owners not in the system is common in every municipal authority. The LTMA has a handful of residents not part of the system, he said.
Resenic asked Griffith to provide the board with details on how many property owners are not tapped into the system at its next meeting.
“Maybe you can find out by the next meeting,” Resenic said. “Might as well deal with all of them.”
The LTMA will hold its next meeting 4:30 p.m. July 5 at the Ligonier Township Municipal Complex.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.