The Westmoreland County Prison Board on Monday voted to make the elected head of another county department the top administrator at the prison, formally offering the vacant warden position to third-term Republican Clerk of Courts Bryan Kline.
“I appreciate the confidence the prison board has in me being the administrator of that facility and I look forward to it,” Kline said, noting there remain details to be ironed out regarding his transition into the new position. “I’m not making a declaration on my future role as Clerk of Courts until we work through the details.”
Kline’s seat as Clerk of Courts will appear on ballots in November, as his third term is set to expire at the end of the year.
Prison board members touted Kline’s academic background in criminology, along with his current pursuit of a doctoral degree in criminal justice and his performance as Clerk of Courts.
Kline, 39, of Penn Township, holds a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Lock Haven University and a master’s degree in law and public policy from California University of Pennsylvania. He is enrolled in an online doctorate program at St. Leo University in Florida. Kline said he is working on a dissertation regarding re-entry programs for inmates and reducing recidivism, and is on track to receive his doctorate in 2022.
“Whenever we’re hiring county employees, we always look at experience plus education and it’s a balancing act,” Commissioner Gina Cerilli said, noting Kline’s pursuit of a doctorate in criminal justice, “balances out not having experience at the county jail.”
Cerilli specifically pointed to Kline’s focus on re-entry programs for inmates as a potential positive for the prison.
“I hope with Bryan’s expertise in that, we can help change inmates’ lives,” she said.
Kertes noted Kline’s academic experience as an instructor as well as a student in the criminal justice field.
“Bryan teaches as an adjunct professor in corrections at Seton Hill University, so he understands the whole process. The hands-on training aspect, he does not have,” Kertes said. “But, as any elected official, row officer and other department head that comes into county government, a lot do not have hands-on training. Their second-in-command or third-in-command show them how to do the job... Bryan Kline, when he came into the Clerk of Courts Office, showed everyone how he can do the job, and I think he will do the same thing as warden.”
The board’s decision to offer the position to Kline came after District Attorney John Peck and Controller Jeffrey Balzer moved for the position to go to the prison’s longtime second-in-command, George Lowther, 60, of Latrobe, who has been serving as the acting warden at the Hempfield Township facility since former warden John Walton’s retirement last year.
Lowther has worked at Westmoreland County Prison for nearly three decades, advancing from part-time corrections officer to deputy warden before taking on command of the facility following Walton’s departure in November.
Commissioner Sean Kertes praised Lowther’s performance serving as acting warden, but looked forward to Kline bringing his expertise to the prison.
“George has done a fantastic job,” Kertes said of Lowther. “He’s been very responsive, receptive and kept the prison running. But we now have an opportunity for an individual who’s receiving their Ph.D., Bryan Kline, showing interest.”
After the motion to promote Lowther failed, the board voted 5-1 to offer the warden job to Kline. Balzer offered the lone vote in opposition, citing concerns over Kline’s lack of job experience in the corrections field, but praised Kline’s character and his work as Clerk of Courts.
“I believe he has a solid character and I believe he’s displayed extraordinary confidence and leadership in serving as the elected Clerk of Courts of Westmoreland County,” Balzer said of Kline. “With that being said, Mr. Kline’s suitability to serve as the warden of Westmoreland County Prison is a concern. While his education is certainly superior to the other candidates, his experience in the field of corrections is virtually non-existent. While experience is frequently accepted as a substitute for education, I believe it’s rare that education is substituted for experience.”
In other business Monday, the prison board reorganized for 2021, selecting Commissioner Doug Chew to serve as chairman, with Cerilli continuing in her role as vice-chair and Balzer continuing as secretary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.