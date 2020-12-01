Westmoreland County Clerk of Courts Bryan L. Kline announced Monday that effective today, Tuesday, Dec. 1, the Clerk of Courts office will be open to the public by appointment only because of coronavirus (COVID-19) precautions.
To schedule an appointment, call 724-830-3732. Masks are required for anyone visiting the office. The change will not affect individuals who have scheduled court appearances, Kline said.
