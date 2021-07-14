Progress on reviving Ligonier Beach has been gradual while Ligonier Township officials and a local citizens group work toward a redevelopment concept for the dormant Route 30 recreation spot.
However, the township will spruce up the property and remove the remaining buildings that are not part of a proposed master plan that could include the largest natural public swimming pool in the United States.
A Community Clean-Up Day at Ligonier Beach is scheduled for Saturday, July 31 from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m.
The event is a partnership between the township and the Friends of Ligonier Beach (FOLB) group. Work will be restricted to outdoor areas on the eight-acre site and all volunteers must sign a liability waiver.
“We have some hardworking committee members lined up with lawnmowers, weed eaters, chainsaws,” FOLB member Julie Donovan told Ligonier Township’s board of supervisors during its meeting Tuesday night.
Chairman John Beaufort said he would supply dumpsters that day and suggested cleaning and protecting the exposed swimming pool filter apparatus now that the building has been torn down.
“That property could definitely use some attention,” supervisor Stephanie Verna said.
The supervisors also voted unanimously to engage The EADS Group, the township’s engineering firm, to prepare specification documents for the demolition of Ligonier Beach’s bar and restaurant and bathhouse, advertise the bid package, and oversee the project.
The locations of these two buildings are slated for other uses on a sketch plan for the Ligonier Beach redevelopment, so foundations will need to be completely removed and backfilled, according to EADS engineer Ben Faas. The bar/restaurant also contains some asbestos, which will need remediation.
The board will use some of the unallocated grant money in the township’s Ligonier Beach Park Fund to pay for the EADS Group’s services. Ligonier Township has around $43,000 left to spend out of the $122,662 currently in the account, after excluding the matching funds it will provide for two Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) grants expected later this year.
Verna was initially hesitant about the five-digit price tag for the spec work, as it wouldn’t leave much in the fund for the actual demolition, but also wanted to keep the Ligonier Beach project moving forward.
Supervisor Dan Resenic said he could live with spending the money on the bid package and then seeking foundation grants “to help us get that place cleaned up.”
Two other buildings have already been removed – the pump house and filtration building – thanks to a $25,000 grant from Westmoreland County’s Pennsylvania Act 152 Countywide Demolition Program.
The township could apply for another county grant in October to cover the future demolition, although work would have to wait until next summer.
The supervisors also authorized the Ligonier Township Recreation Board to pursue auctioning off items and equipment from Ligonier Beach with the condition that all proceeds benefit projects associated with the future park.
Ligonier Township officials are working towards a master plan for the nearly century-old summertime landmark that could convert the original 1.3-million gallon concrete pool to a natural swimming pool that uses a mechanical biofilm filtration system rather than chemicals.
FOLB has proposed a multi-use concept that would give Ligonier the first public natural swimming pool in Pennsylvania and the biggest in the country, along with other outdoor activities and amenities.
The group’s vision for Ligonier Beach Park includes: a restaurant and event center implementing green technology like solar panels and a live green roof; a bath house and education center; a pollinator garden and riparian buffer; walking trails with access to a fishing pier at the Loyalhanna Creek; a permeable parking area with charging station for electric cars; and an improved entrance and exit.
Representatives from FOLB, the township’s Ligonier Beach committee and the board of supervisors in June met with Bob Teeter of Teeter and Associates, the consulting firm Ligonier Township has engaged to prepare a “sales pitch” of the proposed redevelopment to Western Pennsylvania foundations and solicit potential interest in funding the idea.
“They need to figure out what they can put together that’s meaningful and captures the spirit and the intent of what our citizens’ group has come forward and proposed – with our stamp saying we would support a project like that if we were able to obtain funding – and gauge interest,” Verna said.
The supervisors, township staff and FOLB members discussed their expectations of and takeaways from the session.
The board had capped Teeter’s work at $5,000, but the firm is requesting additional data on proposed developmental and operational budgets, sustainability, and an environmental impact study.
“We sent him the master plan, the site map, all the information, and he was very positive and complimentary of the overall concept and thought that we had a concept that would be appealing to funders,” Donovan said.
FOLB will prepare the requested budgetary information. Member Debbie Nicely said she had been in contact with Windber Borough, Dormont Borough and Allegheny County’s North Park about their public swimming pool operations. While Windber has a similar model to what the group envisions at Ligonier Beach – its pool is run by a separate authority – Dormont and North Park are larger pools.
The township will also submit an appraisal report commissioned for two grant applications that funded the acquisition of the Ligonier Beach property in 2019. The additional information will be included in Teeter’s $5,000 scope.
Verna recognized local grassroots groups such as FOLB for their initiative with projects like Ligonier Beach.
“We do have a lot of great people in the community. These are our friends and our neighbors.
That are really trying to move forward with some progress and improve the township. Just if everybody can continue to work together and keep good intentions and a good spirit, we’ll definitely move in the right direction,” she said.
FOLB also acknowledged the township’s willingness to collaborate on their efforts.
“I just wanted to thank all of you for the opportunity to work with you on the Ligonier Beach property and to continue to swim through this process with us. It’s really great, we’re making some really great strides,” Nicely said.
