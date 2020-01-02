Westmoreland County Controller Jeffrey Balzer commended Derry Township Magisterial District Judge Mark Bilik and his staff following the release of the audit for the period Jan. 1, 2018, through Dec. 31, 2018.
According to Balzer, an unqualified opinion was issued and no findings or recommendations were presented.
“This is a significant accomplishment,” Balzer said. “Magisterial District Judge Bilik and his staff are to be commended for their commitment to excellence.”
Copies of the audit are available upon request to the Westmoreland County Controller’s Office.
