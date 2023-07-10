A 28-year-old Clarksburg man died Friday, July 7, after the vehicle he was driving struck a tree in Derry Township.

According to a public information release report filed by the Westmoreland County Coroner’s Office, Richard J. Muth Jr. of Clawson Road, Clarksburg, was driving a 2022 Dodge Charger east on Torrance Road in Derry Township when he failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway.

