A 28-year-old Clarksburg man died Friday, July 7, after the vehicle he was driving struck a tree in Derry Township.
According to a public information release report filed by the Westmoreland County Coroner’s Office, Richard J. Muth Jr. of Clawson Road, Clarksburg, was driving a 2022 Dodge Charger east on Torrance Road in Derry Township when he failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway.
The vehicle crossed the center line, left the west shoulder of Torrance Road and struck a tree.
A public information release report filed by state police at Kiski Valley indicated the vehicle rolled before coming to final rest in the vicinity of 242 Torrance Road, Derry Township.
The coroner’s office said the crash occurred at approximately 8:31 p.m.
PSP said the driver was “restrained, but the seatbelt sheered,” and Muth was found unresponsive in a nearby field.
He was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash at 9:50 p.m. by Deputy Coroner Russell A. Morgan.
Muth was the lone occupant of the vehicle.
According to the coroner’s office, it appears speed and alcohol were factors in the crash. The car’s airbags deployed.
Toxicology test results will not be available for several weeks, according to the coroner’s report.
