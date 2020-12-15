The article “Grant funding, donations help bring new life to Legion-Keener Park” published on Nov. 20 in the Bulletin regarding Latrobe-GLSD Parks & Recreation improvement projects incorrectly attributed support to the McFeely-Rogers Foundation, when it should have been the Latrobe Foundation.
