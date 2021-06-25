An article published in the June 24 edition of the Latrobe Bulletin incorrectly stated that a postcard showed up 65 years later at the Latrobe Post Office. The postcard actually arrived 55 years later, as the postcard was originally sent on April 28, 1966.
