A police report published in Monday’s Bulletin erroneously swapped the identities of Robert Rockwell and Norman Black, listing Rockwell as the victim in an incident. Black was the victim. The corrected report follows:
State police at Kiski Valley report Robert Rockwell, 78, of Bradenville was cited for disorderly conduct after troopers responded around 3:07 p.m. March 16, to Candice Drive in Derry Township, for a neighbor dispute. Police said Rockwell moved a mailbox belonging to 80-year-old Norman Black of Bradenville. Police said Rockwell swore and called Black a derogatory comment.
