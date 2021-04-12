For information regarding Unity Township’s spring clean-up event, contact code enforcement officer Greg Fumea at 724-539-2546 ext. 4026. A Bulletin story that ran Friday listed an incorrect phone number.
The Unity Township Board of Supervisors and Westmoreland Cleanways and Recycling are planning a spring clean-up event from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on April 24. During that time, township residents can dispose of their trash at one of the 22 roll-off dumpsters that will be placed throughout Unity Township neighborhoods.
