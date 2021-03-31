The article in the Tuesday, March 30, edition of the Latrobe Bulletin titled “Commissioners approve Latrobe Brewery Bridge project contractor” incorrectly identified Ligonier Street as Lincoln Avenue.
The portion of the article that included the error should have read: The commissioners approved entering into a contract with Carnegie-based Beech Construction, Inc. to replace the bridge that carries Ligonier Street over the Loyalhanna Creek near City Brewing Company brewery in Latrobe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.