The Westmoreland County Airport Authority will use grant funding through the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) Bureau of Aviation for an upcoming marketing study at Arnold Palmer and Rostraver airports, not a marketing survey as mentioned in Wednesday’s Bulletin story.
Officials said the marketing initiative at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport will be done in conjunction with authority engineer Scott Kunselman and Boyd Group International, a Colorado-based aviation forecasting and consulting firm that has worked with the airport in the past. The project has a price tag of roughly $100,000.
The study, which won’t get underway for several months and will take about a year to complete, requires a 25% match from the airport authority.
