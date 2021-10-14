In the Oct. 7 Off the Wall column, Bulletin columnist Paul J. Volkmann mentioned that if one wishes to learn more about honey to contact John and Amanda Harmon. Anyone who would like to learn more about the subject is instead encouraged to contact Norman Black of Black’s Bee City USA at 412-309-0604.

