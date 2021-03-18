The virtual celebration of Fred Rogers’ 93rd birthday on Saturday will not feature musical performances by celebrity recording artists, as reported in the Bulletin on Tuesday.
The celebration’s brainchild, two-time Grammy- and Emmy-winning producer Dennis Scott told the Bulletin, “At the last minute, Fred Rogers Productions and I were unable to come to an agreement over the use of Fred’s music.
“Reluctantly, I had to remove all the musical elements that related to Fred from the program. I’m thankful that the presentation still holds up thanks to compelling stories from his fans and shoutouts by celebrities from the album.”
To view the virtual celebration, visit the @ThankYouMisterRogers Facebook page.
