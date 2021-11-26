An item on the Unity Township Zoning Hearing Board meeting agenda Tuesday was for a special exception for an architectural style home at 3143 McClelland Drive in the township, not a ranch style home as mentioned in a Nov. 24-25 Bulletin article.
SPECIAL EDITION
- It's the holiday season and we know that you are busier than usual...
Why not let someone else handle dinner tonight? See our 2021 Holiday Dining Guide for all the best restaurants to choose from.
Need help logging in?
We have transitioned to a new user-friendly interactive website. You will need an account and a subscription to see the site in its entirety.
HOME DELIVERY subscribers get online access for free with their subscription. If you are a home delivery subscriber, create a new account and follow the directions to validate your home delivery subscription.
If you were a previous ONLINE ONLY subscriber, you should have received an email with directions on how to log in. If you are still experiencing issues contact us at bulletincirc@gmail.com.
LOCAL HEADLINES
- UTMA customers to see rate increase next year
- Latrobe writer schedules book signings for second novel
- New regulations, high deer numbers waiting for hunters Saturday
- Driver airlifted after crashing into two houses, tree in Derry
- Seven from GL honored on All-Conference football team
- Police searching for suspect in connection with bank robbery in Greensburg
- Zoning hearing on group home postponed until Dec. 7
- Unlikely LMA will raise rates in 2022
- Latrobe budget for 2022 includes no tax increase
- Letters to Santa being accepted through Dec. 2
Most Popular
Articles
- Anthony E. Waldron Sr.
- Latrobe pastor to be featured on 'The Wonder of the Nativity' show
- Paul Elias Kvochko Jr.
- Ward announced nearly $2 million in community grants for Westmoreland County
- Roy E. 'Gene' Hoyman
- Ralph E. Carns
- George M. Manzulich Jr.
- The Very Rev. Thomas James Derito Smith
- GL's Holler commits to play football at Marshall
- Mason Hughes
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.